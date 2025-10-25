KariKór - Exposing Nobel Disease, Revealing Hidden Therapies
A közjó mögé bújtatva: Az oltási technológiák valós kockázatai és a nyájimmunitás téveszméje
Ahol a kockázat személyes, ott a döntés szabadsága is az kell legyen - főként, ha ez egy életre szól…
Oct 25
•
KariKór
27
Hidden Behind the Common Good: The Real Risks of Vaccination Technologies and the Delusion of Herd Immunity
Where the risk is personal, the freedom of choice must be as well – especially when it lasts a lifetime…
Oct 25
38
Mi lett volna, ha a világ hallgat Bolíviára? Ha a klór-dioxid protokollt követik, ma egy szebb világban élhetnénk.
ENGLISH: What if the world had listened to Bolivia? If the chlorine dioxide protocol had been followed, we might be living in a better world today.
Oct 17
•
KariKór
29
1:52
What if the world had listened to Bolivia? If the chlorine dioxide protocol had been followed, we might be living in a better world today.
HUNGARIAN: Mi lett volna, ha a világ hallgat Bolíviára? Ha a klór-dioxid protokollt követik, ma egy szebb világban élhetnénk.
Oct 17
15
1:52
Az elhallgatott igazság nyomában – A film, amit a hatalom sosem akart, hogy elkészüljön
ENGLISH: In Search of the Silenced Truth – The Film the Authorities Never Wanted to Be Made
Oct 13
•
KariKór
42
1:20:35
In Search of the Silenced Truth – The Film the Authorities Never Wanted to Be Made
HUNGARIAN: Az elhallgatott igazság nyomában – A film, amit a hatalom sosem akart, hogy elkészüljön
Oct 13
6
1:20:35
A szent grál repedéseitől a politikai földrengésig: Az oltási paradigma végjátéka?
ENGLISH: From the cracks of the Holy Grail to the political earthquake: The endgame of the vaccination paradigm?
Oct 2
•
KariKór
22
From the cracks of the Holy Grail to the political earthquake: The endgame of the vaccination paradigm?
HUNGARIAN: A szent grál repedéseitől a politikai földrengésig: Az oltási paradigma végjátéka?
Oct 2
5
September 2025
Öntsünk végre tiszta vizet a pohárba – a klór-dioxid tudományos valósága, avagy miért hamis és álságos a "fehérítőszert isznak" propaganda
Ez az írás arra tesz kísérletet, hogy túllépjen az álságos, csúsztatásokkal teli címkézéseken. Nem anekdotákra, nem személyes meggyőződésre, hanem…
Sep 19
19
Time to fill the glass with clean water - and the truth - The Scientific Reality of Chlorine Dioxide, or Why the "Drinking Bleach…
This writing attempts to move beyond the deceptive and misleading labeling. It relies not on anecdotes or personal beliefs, but exclusively on…
Sep 19
13
Az elhallgatott tanulmány: Aaron Siri nyilvánosságra hozta a gyerekkori oltások valós biztonsági mérlegét. Az eredmények döbbenetesek.
2025. szeptember 9-én, kedden délután a washingtoni Capitol Hillen került sor a Szenátus Állandó Vizsgálóbizottságának albizottsági meghallgatására…
Sep 10
•
KariKór
47
6:12
The Suppressed Study: Aaron Siri Reveals the True Safety Balance of Childhood Vaccines. The Results Are Shocking.
In the afternoon of September 9, 2025, at Capitol Hill in Washington, the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations held a hearing entitled:“How…
Sep 10
4
6:12
