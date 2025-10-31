MAGYAR VERZIÓ IDE KATTINTVA OLVASHATÓ.

The experiment where DNA integration is no longer a theory, but a demonstrated fact.

The results of Dr. Phillip Buckhaults’ laboratory experiment shown in the video could be the final nail in the coffin of mRNA technology — if we weren’t witnessing how every single claim of the official narrative has long been disproven by life and real science, and yet it continues to be defended tooth and nail — and sadly, with blood.

Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, a molecular oncologist at the University of South Carolina, wasn’t forming theories — he did what he does best: he sequenced, meaning he analyzed at the molecular level the contents of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The result was shocking. In the vials, he found not only the intended mRNA but also a significant amount of foreign DNA — specifically, bacterial plasmids (DNA rings) that were used as templates during manufacturing. In principle, these remnants should not be present in the final product.

But the real question was: what happens to this DNA inside the body? To find out, Dr. Buckhaults conducted a simple yet alarming experiment. He exposed a laboratory tissue model made of human colon cells (“organoids”) to the vaccine. After a month of growth and repeated thorough washing, he examined the genetic material of the cells.

The result was clear: fragments of foreign DNA had integrated into the cells’ own genomes. In roughly one out of every thousand to ten thousand cells, DNA originating from the vaccine was present as a new, now permanent part of the cell’s genetic code.

Not an isolated case, but a systemic problem

Before anyone assumes this is an isolated incident, it’s important to know that other independent laboratories have also confirmed the presence of DNA contamination. For example, an investigation commissioned by the Slovak government found that the amount of DNA in the vaccines exceeded international health safety limits by orders of magnitude. In fact, some batches contained more foreign DNA than mRNA.

his also means that the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) used by the manufacturers — the tiny “fat bubble” that delivers the genetic material into our cells — cannot distinguish between them, and therefore carries the DNA contamination into the cells with the same efficiency as the intended mRNA.

Why is this much worse than what has been discussed so far?

The official communication has so far reassured everyone that RNA cannot integrate into DNA, because such a process would require complex biochemical mechanisms. However, this debate has now become irrelevant — not least because several studies have also confirmed that this integration is indeed possible.

In this case, we are not talking about RNA that could be transcribed — but about ready-made DNA that the vaccine “delivers to the door.” No special enzyme or process is needed for this. The DNA arrives fully formed, enters the cell nucleus, and can integrate into the genome with the help of the cell’s own repair mechanisms.

With this, the manufacturers have effectively created a form of gene therapy — but one that has not undergone any of the strict safety testing required for such products.

As Dr. Buckhaults put it:

“This is no longer a theory. The DNA is there, it integrates, and it becomes part of the cells’ genetic material.”

When not only the message, but the envelope itself is toxic

The lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology is, in fact, a biological Trojan horse.

It not only protects the mRNA it carries — or the DNA contamination left over from production — from degradation, but also sneaks it into the cells, bypassing the body’s natural defense barriers.

Furthermore, the LNP itself triggers inflammation, creating a perfect environment for genetic accidents:

inflamed cells divide more rapidly,

the body activates DNA repair enzymes, which may “patch in” the foreign DNA into our own genome,

and the nuclear membrane becomes more permeable, allowing DNA to enter the most protected area more easily.

In other words, this technology amplifies exactly those processes that promote genetic modification — while it was promised to do the opposite: that it would never affect the DNA.

From the lab back to reality: why the risk could be even greater

Dr. Buckhaults’ experiment took place under sterile, inflammation-free laboratory conditions. The human body, however, is nothing like that. In an organism struggling with chronic microinflammation (e.g., insulin resistance, gut issues, autoimmune conditions), cells are already more vulnerable and receptive. It is therefore logical to conclude that in a living human, the rate of integration could be even higher than the 1-in-1,000 to 1-in-10,000 range observed in the lab.

Let’s play with the thought — but stick to the more conservative estimate. Let’s try to put this number into context.

The human body consists of roughly 37 trillion (37,000,000,000,000) cells. While the vaccine obviously doesn’t reach all of them, biodistribution data show that it does reach billions — particularly in key organs such as the liver, spleen, ovaries, and testes.

Sticking to the ratios measured in the experiment, let’s perform the calculation based on the lab results.

If we take the most cautious estimate — meaning that the DNA found in the vaccine integrates in only 1 out of 10,000 cells — and one billion cells take up the nucleic acids, that would mean 100,000 permanently modified cells. Using the less favorable lab ratio of 1 in 1,000, this already rises to one million cells — after just a single injection.

And this calculation is actually very conservative, since a single dose contains between 10¹² and 10¹³ (one trillion to ten trillion) lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Even if only a tiny fraction of these, say 1%, reach the cells, that would already result in several billion cellular uptakes; in reality, therefore, several billion cells may be affected.

The biological environment further favors integration:

The LNP itself causes inflammation and oxidative stress.

In inflamed, dividing cells , DNA repair mechanisms are active — which can also incorporate foreign DNA.

The nuclear membrane may become more permeable, opening a gateway for genetic material into the cell’s most protected sanctuary.

If we then add the booster shots — which repeatedly deliver nucleic acids and LNP particles into the body — their cumulative effect could increase the number of affected cells with each dose. Thus, even the most cautious model assumes hundreds of thousands to millions of permanently altered cells, while more realistic estimates suggest that tens of millions of cells could carry foreign DNA — even years later, still integrated into the human genome.

But this is not just a number. This is genetic Russian roulette. Integration happens randomly. A foreign DNA fragment can insert itself anywhere in the genome. What if it lands in a gene that regulates cell division (an oncogene)? Or disables a gene that suppresses tumor formation (a tumor suppressor gene)? Or what if the modified cell begins producing proteins that trigger an autoimmune reaction, turning the immune system against the body’s own tissues?

The long-term consequences of these hundreds of thousands or millions of ticking time bombs — the risks of cancer, fertility issues, or chronic autoimmune diseases — are unknown today. One thing, however, is certain: this problem is not theoretical, and its magnitude goes far beyond what could ever be acceptable for a medical intervention considered safe.

The cells — unlike in any previous experiment — began producing the protein. This confirmed our assumption that mRNA can make cells produce any protein. — I dreamed I was God, said Dr. Katalin Karikó in an interview.

F inally, let’s look at the seven sins of the official COVID vaccination narrative

Claim: “mRNA does not alter your genetic material.”

The Official Narrative: The main safety assurance was that the vaccine’s messenger RNA (mRNA) never enters the cell nucleus and cannot integrate into DNA. Our genetic code remains untouched.

The Scientific Rebuttal: This claim fails on two fronts.

Gene therapy with ready-made DNA:

Dr. Phillip Buckhaults and other independent laboratories have demonstrated that the vaccines are contaminated with significant amounts of bacterial plasmid DNA. This ready-made foreign DNA, encapsulated within the LNP along with the mRNA, enters the cells and — as Buckhaults’ laboratory experiment confirmed — can integrate into the human genome. No complex biological process is needed for this; the vaccine itself delivers the genetic material ready for integration.

The possibility of RNA reverse transcription:

Although DNA contamination alone is sufficient to disprove the claim, science also recognizes the phenomenon of reverse transcription, in which RNA can be copied back into DNA (for example, with the help of LINE-1 enzymes naturally present in the body). Due to the extraordinary stability of the synthetic mRNA in the vaccine, it has more time to interact with these mechanisms.

The reality: The vaccine poses not only a theoretical but a practical risk to the integrity of the genome.

2. Claim: “The vaccine stays in the arm.”

The Official Narrative: The injection is given into the upper arm muscle, where it acts locally and does not spread throughout the body.

The Scientific Rebuttal:

This claim is scientifically unfounded. The active ingredient of the vaccine is enclosed in a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) — a tiny fat bubble. Once in the bloodstream, this carrier behaves like a biological “delivery service,” transporting its cargo to various parts of the body. The manufacturers’ own biodistribution studies have shown that LNPs accumulate in the liver, spleen, adrenal glands, ovaries, testes, heart, and even the brain. Thus, spike protein production is not a localized event but a systemic one affecting the entire body.

The reality: The vaccine does not stay in the arm; systemic distribution is an inherent feature of the technology.

3. Claim: “The mRNA breaks down within days.”

The Official Narrative: The mRNA molecule in the vaccine is extremely unstable, so the body eliminates it within a few days, and protein production stops.

The Scientific Rebuttal:

This is one of the greatest misconceptions of the narrative. The vaccine does not contain natural mRNA but synthetically modified mRNA (modRNA). Its natural building block, uridine, was replaced with a synthetic one called pseudouridine (for which the Nobel Prize was awarded…), making the molecule extremely stable and resistant to degradation by the immune system. This so-called “terminator mRNA” can remain active not for days, but for weeks or even months, continuously driving spike protein production. This results in uncontrolled protein expression in both quantity and duration, leading to chronic inflammation and immune exhaustion.

The reality: The synthetic mRNA is long-lasting, and the resulting protein production is prolonged and unregulated.

4. Claim: “The spike protein is harmless.”

The Official Narrative: The vaccine makes the body produce a harmless part of the virus — the spike protein — so that the immune system learns to recognize it.

The Scientific Rebuttal:

Numerous studies have now shown that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is itself pathogenic and cytotoxic. It damages the inner lining of blood vessels (the endothelium), can trigger blood clot formation (thrombosis), and initiates inflammatory processes throughout the body — including in the heart and nervous system. When the vaccine induces cells in various organs to produce this toxic protein, it effectively initiates an internal poisoning process.

The reality: The vaccine programs the body’s cells to produce a known toxin.

5. Claim: “The vaccine stops infection and transmission.”

The Official Narrative: The vaccine provides effective protection against infection, so vaccinated individuals not only protect themselves but also those around them.

The Scientific Rebuttal:

An intramuscular injection induces systemic immunity (mainly IgG antibodies circulating in the blood). However, respiratory viruses infect through the mucous membranes (nose, throat), where protection depends on local mucosal immunity (primarily IgA antibodies). Since the vaccine does not establish this first line of defense, the virus can still infect the mucosa, replicate there, and spread further. Thus, it does not prevent infection or transmission.

The reality: By the very nature of the technology, the vaccine cannot provide sterilizing immunity.

6. Claim: “Boosters strengthen immunity.”

The Official Narrative: Booster shots are needed to maintain immunity and reinforce protection.

The Scientific Rebuttal:

Repeated vaccinations eventually cause the immune system to stop fighting and start tolerating the spike protein — a phenomenon known as IgG4 shift. Instead of producing aggressive, pathogen-fighting antibodies (IgG1, IgG3), the body begins to generate a tolerance-associated, anti-inflammatory type (IgG4). Essentially, the immune system learns to tolerate the intruder rather than destroy it. This can lead to a severely weakened immune response during actual infection and may explain why repeatedly vaccinated individuals experience more frequent and prolonged infections.

The reality: Boosters do not strengthen immunity — they can potentially reprogram and weaken the specific immune response against the virus.

7. Claim: “This is a vaccine, not gene therapy.”

The Official Narrative: mRNA vaccines work similarly to traditional vaccines — their purpose is to train the immune system.

The Scientific Rebuttal:

This is a semantic game designed to satisfy regulatory requirements and reassure the public. By definition, gene therapy is a process in which genetic material is delivered into cells to make them produce a therapeutic protein. That is precisely what an mRNA vaccine does: it delivers genetic code (mRNA) into cells so they produce a supposedly therapeutic protein (the spike). Moreover, as it has been shown, it also delivers DNA capable of integrating into the genome. This mechanism is light-years away from traditional vaccines containing inactivated or attenuated pathogens.

The reality: The mRNA platform is a gene therapy technology authorized under the label of a vaccine — bypassing the stricter and long-term safety protocols required for genuine gene therapies.

These factors together outline a technological platform whose most essential parameters — target, duration, dosage, and content — are all uncertain.

Even DNA integration is not an isolated error, but a logical and almost inevitable consequence of a system far less precise and safe than it was originally claimed to be.

What the developers called precision biotechnology is, in reality, a biological shotgun — its pellets hit indiscriminately and leave traces everywhere.

So the question is no longer whether this technology is safe, but rather:

How long will they try — and how long can they continue, even at the cost of human lives — to uphold the official narrative…