One of the most celebrated success stories of modern public health is that of vaccines. The narrative we all know is simple and compelling: the heroic weapons of science defeated deadly pathogens and saved millions of lives.

And yet, more and more people feel that this is a “too good to be true” story. Growing numbers of uncomfortable questions are being asked about the epidemic spread of chronic diseases, about side effects, and about the functioning of the system itself—questions that official communication often brushes aside.

Why do we feel the dialogue is not honest? Why does the debate not take place between equal parties?

The answer lies not in the facts themselves, but in the playing field where these “facts” are born. The world of science and public health is not a neutral laboratory, but a brutally tilted arena.

Think about it:

Who funds the research? The pharmaceutical industry pours billions into studies that prove the effectiveness of its own products. Meanwhile, independent research that questions the foundations of the system (for example, the long-term effects of the full vaccination schedule) receives little to no funding.

Who decides what gets published? Editors of prestigious scientific journals operate within the established scientific framework. A result that reinforces the paradigm passes through much more easily than a “disruptive” finding that challenges it.

Who shapes public discourse? Public health authorities, the pharmaceutical industry’s marketing machinery, and mainstream media almost exclusively amplify the official narrative, while critical voices are often dismissed as unscientific or even dangerous.

This situation creates a seemingly rock-solid consensus. After all, if the playing field is tilted in favor of one side, it is hardly surprising that side almost always wins. The so-called “totality of evidence” thus does not reflect the whole of reality, but rather the version of reality that the system has allowed to become visible and accepted as truth.

And here the issue becomes personal and unavoidable. When the very system meant to safeguard the public interest is so riddled with blatant conflicts of interest, trust inevitably crumbles. The exclusivity of the official position becomes not only questionable but morally untenable.

If the playing field is unfair, and the birth of “evidence” is so deeply shaped by power and money, then the system of top-down, mandatory rules loses its legitimacy. The only morally defensible path is to restore one of the most sacred principles of modern medicine and free societies: the right to free choice based on genuine, informed consent.

That is precisely why this article was written. Its purpose is to highlight the cracks and contradictions in the official narrative that fuel this crisis of trust. It aims to summarize and contextualize the anomalies—from history to epidemiology—that mainstream discourse tends to ignore or suppress, so that readers can form their own opinions on the basis of a fuller picture.

In the above video, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health, presents data proving that the decline of infectious diseases was not caused by vaccines but by public health improvements – clean water and better nutrition. The video exposes that the narrative of “vaccines saved millions” is a myth deliberately propagated by the pharmaceutical industry.

The founding myth and the storm that has now arrived

Every great civilizational project has a founding myth. For modern global public health, this myth is the heroic, almost biblical story of the eradication of smallpox. We all know the narrative: a deadly plague bowed its head before the brightest star of science – the vaccine. This triumph became the Holy Grail of modern vaccinology, the moral and scientific cornerstone upon which the entire childhood vaccination schedule, the mass use of adjuvants, and the institutional framework of global vaccination policy were built.

But what happens if this founding myth, this supposedly unassailable cornerstone, shows cracks when examined more closely? What if the triumph was not the result of a single miracle weapon, but of complex, multifactorial processes? This essay attempts to dismantle that myth and show how the simplification sown in the past has led to the political earthquake shaking the entire system today. The story that began with smallpox may now be reaching the beginning of its endgame on the stage of Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

The Anatomy of the Myth – Cracks in the Holy Grail

To understand today’s political explosion, we first need to travel back in time to dissect the myth that sanctified the entire modern vaccination paradigm.

The Reinterpretation of Smallpox – The Birth of the Myth

According to the official story, the disappearance of smallpox was the direct and almost exclusive result of the WHO’s eradication campaign in the 1960s and 70s. This narrative paints a simple, clear picture: a deadly enemy defeated by a single targeted weapon – the vaccine. The reality, however, shows that smallpox had already been forced onto the defensive well before the global intervention, and the victory was the culmination of a much more complex process rooted in social development.

The Invisible Revolution: The Telltale Message of Mortality Curves

From the late 19th century onward, the mortality rate of smallpox – along with nearly all other dreaded infectious diseases – in the Western world began a steep, almost unstoppable decline. This trend preceded by decades the widespread introduction of most vaccines and antibiotics. The key lay not in the miracle weapons of medicine, but in the prosaic yet highly effective achievements of social progress. This phenomenon was most clearly brought to light by the work of British medical historian Thomas McKeown, who demonstrated that the lion’s share of mortality decline since the 18th century was not due to medical interventions, but to improvements in living conditions.

The Nutrition Revolution: Advances in agricultural production, better logistics, and a more varied diet dramatically strengthened people’s immune systems. A diet richer in vitamins and minerals by itself made the body more effective in fighting pathogens. A well-nourished child stood a far greater chance of surviving smallpox or measles than a malnourished peer. The Silent Victory of Hygiene: Access to clean drinking water and the construction of sewer systems probably saved more lives than any medicine. These public utility developments drastically reduced the burden of waterborne diseases (such as cholera and typhoid), which indirectly eased the strain on the immune systems of entire populations. A body that does not need to fight on multiple fronts at once can defend itself much more effectively against a respiratory virus as well. Reduced Crowding and Isolation: Better housing conditions, larger living spaces, and the practice of isolating infectious patients (for example, in sanatoriums) all contributed to breaking chains of transmission.

This process was true not only for smallpox. If we look at the mortality curves of other diseases, we see the same pattern:

Scarlet fever: Once among the most feared childhood killers, scarlet fever’s mortality rate began to decline steeply from the late 19th century. By the 1940s, with the widespread use of antibiotics, it had already fallen to a fraction of its former level – all without a vaccine. The disease still exists today, but its severe form has almost completely disappeared, mainly thanks to better overall health and effective treatment.

Tuberculosis (TB): TB mortality in the Western world had been on a downward trend for more than a century before effective antibiotic treatment (streptomycin, 1940s) and mass BCG vaccination became widespread. Here too, the main drivers of decline were better nutrition and reduced overcrowding.

Measles and whooping cough: The mortality rates of these diseases had already fallen by 90–95% in developed countries before the introduction of vaccines. Vaccines further reduced the number of cases, but fatal outcomes had already been largely curbed much earlier.

Thus, the WHO was not facing an enemy in full strength, but a weakened pathogen already cornered by modernization.

The Virus That Tamed Itself: The Factor of Variola minor

The official narrative of smallpox depicts it as a monolithic, unchangingly deadly monster that could only be defeated by the power of the vaccine. Virological and epidemiological facts, however, reveal a much more nuanced picture. Smallpox was not a single entity; by the 20th century the virus itself had evolved, and in the developed world a much milder variant took dominance, dramatically reshaping the true danger of the disease.

The Variola virus that caused smallpox existed in two main forms, clinically and epidemiologically distinct:

Variola major: This was the classic, historical smallpox – the “great killer.” It caused extremely severe symptoms, high fever, widespread confluent rashes, and killed on average 30% of those infected. Survivors often lived on with permanent scars, blindness, or other serious complications.

Variola minor (also known as Alastrim): This variant appeared in the late 19th century, first in South Africa and the American continent, and by the early 20th century it had spread in Europe as well. Although contagious, its course was incomparably milder: lower fever, fewer and less pronounced rashes, and most importantly, a mortality rate of only 1–2% or even less.

The following comparison illustrates well the dramatic difference between the two variants:

Case Fatality Rate (CFR) • Variola major (classic smallpox): On average ~30% (higher in some outbreaks) • Variola minor (Alastrim): Generally < 1–2% Clinical Symptoms • Variola major: High fever, severe illness, extensive, confluent, deep-seated rashes • Variola minor: Mild fever, moderate symptoms, more superficial and fewer rashes Complications • Variola major: Common (blindness, scarring, pneumonia) • Variola minor: Rare and mild Geographical Dominance (mid-20th century) • Variola major: Asia, Africa, parts of South America • Variola minor: North America, Europe, Brazil

The Telltale Evidence of Mortality Data

Looking at the statistics from the first half of the 20th century, the picture is clear. In the United States and the United Kingdom, smallpox remained endemic, with tens of thousands of cases reported annually, yet mortality was extremely low, precisely due to the dominance of Variola minor.

Change in the case fatality rate (CFR) of smallpox in the United Kingdom and Wales

(Source: based on Frank Fenner’s Smallpox and its Eradication)

Period: 1870–1890 Dominant variant (estimated): Mainly Variola major Number of cases (order of magnitude): Tens of thousands (outbreaks) Case fatality rate (CFR): ~15–30% Period: 1900–1920 Dominant variant (estimated): Mixed, but V. minor appears Number of cases (order of magnitude): Variable Case fatality rate (CFR): ~5–15% (declining) Period: 1920–1940 Dominant variant (estimated): Mainly Variola minor Number of cases (order of magnitude): Tens of thousands (annually) Case fatality rate (CFR): < 1%

This analysis highlights the key point: by the 1920s and 30s, smallpox as a deadly threat in the developed world had already been largely “tamed.” The disease remained unpleasant and contagious, but it was no longer the grim reaper it had been a century earlier.

Scientific reference, consensus – and a shaded narrative

The distinction between Variola minor and Variola major is not some fringe theory, but one of the fundamentals in the medical literature on smallpox. The most important source on the subject is the monumental, 1,460-page volume published by the WHO, Smallpox and its Eradication (1988) by Frank Fenner and colleagues, the so-called “Big Red Book.” This work devotes entire chapters to the emergence and spread of Variola minor (Alastrim), which fundamentally reshaped the epidemiology of smallpox. The authors clearly state that by the mid-20th century, the world had split in two: there were regions where the deadly Variola major still raged (these became the main targets of the WHO campaign), while in Europe, North America, and Brazil the milder Variola minor had already become dominant.

On this basis, the disappearance of smallpox cannot be explained by a single factor alone. Socioeconomic development, improvements in public health measures, and the natural dynamics of the virus itself all played a role—particularly the fact that a less lethal but more mobile variant, spread more effectively by still-active patients, eventually took over.

At the same time, it is worth approaching this story with a healthy dose of skepticism. The official narrative presents it as though the “killer major” remained the primary enemy right up until the very last moment, and that the WHO vaccination campaign was the decisive turning point. This is, no doubt, a neater and more heroic story—but the question is how well it reflects reality. The COVID-19 pandemic provided a perfect modern example of viral evolutionary logic, which makes the slow pace of smallpox’s story seem even more suspicious.

From the virus’s perspective, success is not measured by how deadly it is, but by how effectively it can spread and replicate. From this standpoint, an overly aggressive, lethal variant is at an evolutionary disadvantage compared to a transmissible but milder form.

The deadly variant’s dilemma: Variola major quickly incapacitated or killed its host. A severely ill, bedridden, or deceased person is a virological dead end: they don’t go out into the community, don’t travel, and don’t pass the infection on. In doing so, the virus cuts off its own transmission routes.

The milder variant’s advantage: Variola minor (or, in the case of COVID-19, the Omicron variant), by contrast, often caused only mild symptoms. Infected individuals carried on with daily life—going to work, the market, visiting relatives. This made them mobile, efficient spreaders, passing the virus on to countless others for weeks. The virus’s “business model” is far more successful when it keeps its host alive and moving.

This is exactly what we saw with COVID-19: the Omicron variant, far more transmissible yet generally milder, became globally dominant within mere weeks to months, almost entirely displacing the earlier, more dangerous variants.

Compared with that, the 30–40 years it supposedly took for Variola minor to “only” suppress major in the Western world—but not globally—seems strangely long. True, in the early 20th century transportation was slower and mobility lower, but the evolutionary pressure was still the same. The gap in speed between the two processes remains striking. This raises the possibility that the story has undergone some narrative editing: for the WHO, it was a far stronger message if major remained the “main enemy” until the very end of the campaign—since in that framing, the vaccine and international cooperation could be presented as a heroic triumph.

The Shadow of the Myth – The Consequences of the Precedent

Thus, the simplified, triumphant story of smallpox became the standard, the communicational gold reserve with which the success of every subsequent vaccination program was justified. The logic was simple: if a single vaccine could wipe an age-old killer off the face of the Earth, then every other vaccine-preventable disease must follow as a similar, clear success story. Yet when these later “triumphs” are examined through the lens of complex reality, the methodology behind the statistics, and the dynamics of the biological ecosystem, the picture again becomes far more nuanced and problematic. Behind the “victories” often lie statistical reshufflings, diagnostic sleights of hand, and ecological substitution effects.

The Case of Measles: A Statistical Victory over an Already Retreating Enemy?

According to the narrative, the vaccine saved us from measles. The charts presented in posters and public health campaigns do indeed look dramatic: after the introduction of the vaccine in 1963, the number of cases plunges almost to zero. But this image shows only one half of the story – the carefully selected half.

According to CDC data, there was already a 98% reduction in measles mortality before the introduction of vaccines.

The Retreat of Death Without Vaccination: The most important indicator – mortality – had already dropped dramatically long before the introduction of the vaccine. In the United States, the measles mortality rate fell by more than 98% from the early 20th century to the early 1960s. This monumental improvement was due almost entirely to better nutrition, improved hygiene, and – most importantly – effective medical care. With the advent of penicillin and other antibiotics, the most common and deadly complication of measles, bacterial pneumonia, could be treated effectively. Thus, the vaccine arrived as a “victorious” weapon in a battle that public health and medicine had already almost completely won against death. The Diagnostic Reshuffling: The dramatic decline in reported cases after vaccination can partly be explained by a quiet administrative change. In the pre-vaccine era, measles was often diagnosed and reported solely on clinical symptoms (fever, rash). Many other viral infections with similar rashes (such as rubella or roseola) could easily have been misclassified as measles. After the introduction of the vaccine, diagnostic protocols became stricter, increasingly requiring laboratory (serological) confirmation. This in itself “cleaned up” the statistics, reducing the number of misreported cases.

The most common argument of critics is that ‘fine, mortality declined before vaccines, but vaccination eliminated the number of cases.’

Let’s take a closer look. The official narrative often emphasizes that while measles mortality had already dropped drastically before the introduction of the vaccine, the sudden decline in the number of cases was caused entirely by vaccination. This picture, however, is also distorted, because the statistics were shaped not only by a real decrease in incidence but also by a quiet administrative and diagnostic shift.

Clinical diagnosis vs. laboratory confirmation

In the pre-vaccine era, measles was almost always diagnosed purely on clinical grounds: fever + rash was enough for a notification. This, however, led to a great number of misdiagnoses, since many other viral infections with rashes (such as rubella, parvovirus B19, roseola, HHV-6) can present with a clinically similar picture.

In the post-vaccine era, stricter case definitions were introduced, laboratory confirmation (serology, later PCR) was required, and the reporting system was fundamentally transformed. This change alone significantly reduced the official case numbers, because most clinically suspected cases were excluded.

Evidence of the distortion’s magnitude

According to a British parliamentary briefing (2005): out of 1,853 suspected measles cases reported, only 3% were actually confirmed by laboratory testing. In other words, 97% of clinical diagnoses were false.

Northern Ireland (2024): out of 199 clinically suspected cases, only 22 cases (11.1%) were confirmed by laboratory testing, and an additional 12.6% were classified as “probable.” The rest were discarded.

Although it is impossible to precisely quantify how much the stricter diagnostic criteria after 1968 reduced reported case numbers, the above data make it entirely reasonable to assume that a very significant portion of the cases (perhaps 80–97%) were in fact not measles at all, but other rash-producing infections.

Conclusion

This means that the “dramatic decline in case numbers,” which is attributed solely to the vaccine, actually has a dual origin: on the one hand, there was a real reduction in viral transmission, but on the other hand, the statistics were also “cleaned up” by excluding false diagnoses. Without this, the difference between the pre- and post-vaccine years would look far less dramatic.

The measles narrative therefore conceals the fact that the disease had long ceased to be the death sentence it once was, and that the extent of the statistical “victory” was also influenced by changes in diagnostic practice.

The Polio Paradox: the virus defeated, yet the phenomenon of paralysis remains with us

The fight against poliomyelitis is another great success story of vaccinology. The images of children lying in iron lungs are etched into collective memory, and after the introduction of vaccines, those images did indeed vanish. But when we look closer at the story, a more nuanced picture emerges.

1. The Changing Rules of Diagnosis

In the 1950s, at the time of the introduction of the Salk vaccine, the diagnostic criteria for poliomyelitis were changed. The earlier, looser definition (which could classify even 24 hours of muscle weakness as polio) was replaced with a stricter definition requiring paralysis lasting at least 60 days.

Fact: This change alone reduced the number of registered cases.

Mainstream interpretation: It was a necessary correction to ensure more accurate diagnosis.

Critical interpretation: The suddenly improving statistics were partly administrative in origin, reinforcing the appearance of “success” even before the mass effects of vaccination.

Contemporary expert analyses, such as the 1962 congressional testimony of Dr. Bernard Greenberg, head of the Department of Biostatistics at UNC, suggest that half to two-thirds of previous cases may have simply disappeared from the statistics due to the stricter definition!

2. The Phenomenon of Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP)

Although wild poliovirus has now been dramatically reduced, paralysis syndromes have not completely disappeared. The WHO continuously monitors AFP cases, many of which are caused by other enteroviruses (e.g., Coxsackie, ECHO, EV-D68).

Fact: In India, for example, after it was officially declared “polio-free” in 2011, the number of non-polio AFP cases rose to over 60,000 annually – about 6–10 times higher than the earlier numbers of poliomyelitis cases. In the following years, the figures remained similarly high: around 64,000 in 2012, and between 50,000–60,000 annually from 2013 to 2016. This means that the paralysis phenotype did not disappear – only the virological cause behind it was reclassified in the reports.

Mainstream interpretation: This is not substitution, but rather recognition that other viruses can cause similar symptoms, and the eradication program simply strengthened surveillance systems, which brought more cases to light.

Critical interpretation: The numbers suggest that the triumphal report of polio’s disappearance is partly a statistical illusion, since paralysis cases far exceeded the earlier polio case counts. As the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics (2012) pointed out, the “eradication” of polio may in fact reflect a virological reshuffling rather than the complete disappearance of paralysis syndromes. For parents whose child is paralyzed, it is little comfort that the cause is no longer the “official” poliovirus but another enterovirus.

The referenced study was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics in 2012 under the title “Polio programme: let us declare victory and move on.” The authors (D. V. T. Jacob and C. P. Puliyel) noted that while India became polio-free in 2011, the number of non-polio AFP cases rose dramatically. According to the study, in 2011 there were 47,500 NPAFP cases recorded – significantly higher than the polio case numbers in previous years. The authors argue that paralysis as a syndrome did not vanish; only the diagnosed cause changed. WHO and other public health authorities explain this by saying that the polio program made the surveillance system much more sensitive, thus more cases were detected, many of them caused by other enteroviruses (e.g., Coxsackie, ECHO).

3. The Dark Side of Vaccination: VAPP and cVDPV

The oral polio vaccine (OPV) played a major role in reducing the virus, but it also carried risks. The attenuated virus it contained could, in rare cases, cause paralysis in the vaccinated individual or in their contacts (this is VAPP – vaccine-associated paralytic polio). Though rare, mass vaccination meant that worldwide several thousand children developed such paralysis.

When circulating for longer periods, the vaccine virus could revert to a more virulent form and spread again (cVDPV – circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus). Between 2000 and 2020, around 1,000–1,200 confirmed cases were recorded, and by 2020 the WHO itself acknowledged: globally, more paralysis cases were being caused by vaccine-derived viruses than by wild poliovirus. For this reason, from 2016 many countries switched to the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), which carries no such risk.

Mainstream interpretation: this was a “necessary compromise” on the road to eradication.

Critical interpretation: the phenomenon highlights the ethical dilemma of vaccination, since the intervention itself can perpetuate the disease.

Both the WHO and the CDC acknowledge that in recent years vaccine-derived polioviruses have caused more paralytic cases worldwide than the wild virus. For example, in 2020 wild poliovirus was found in only a few countries, while cVDPV outbreaks affected more than 30 countries.

The achievements in the fight against polio are real, but the picture is not as simple as the “success story” narrative suggests. The changing diagnostic criteria, the virological reshuffling of AFP cases, and vaccine-derived cases all contribute to making the “victory” over polio a much more complex story than it first appears.

The Hib Effect: Victory or Just Ecological Reshuffling?

The Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine is remembered as a spectacular success story. After its introduction, the number of Hib meningitis cases indeed collapsed dramatically: in the U.S. during the 1980s, about 20,000 Hib diseases occurred annually (most of them meningitis), and by the 2000s this number dropped below 300 (CDC, MMWR 1998). This means the vaccine effectively eliminated the type b encapsulated strain, which had been one of the most aggressive childhood pathogens.

Yet the story is not so straightforward. With Hib eliminated, an ecological niche was freed up, which began to be filled by other bacteria. Research has shown that the share of meningitis cases caused by pneumococcus, meningococcus, and non-b type Haemophilus strains increased. Thus, childhood meningitis as a whole did not disappear – it simply shifted.

This phenomenon is not limited to Hib; following the introduction of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, an increase in infections caused by non-vaccine serotypes was also observed.

And here comes the critical point: while it is acceptable to say that the vaccine truly created immunity against one very specific strain, we do not know at what price this occurred. Children today receive dozens of vaccines, each with different antigens, adjuvants, and carriers. There are no comprehensive studies on how this artificially accelerated, multilayered immune stimulation affects the long-term functioning of the developing immune system – in terms of autoimmune diseases, allergies, asthma, or neuroimmune disorders.

Thus, “victory” is never complete, nor can it be risk-free. Every medical intervention carries risk – and the more interventions are performed, the greater the chance that these risks will not merely add up, but amplify one another in a multiplying effect. This is especially true for vaccines, where not only the targeted antigen but also the adjuvants, excipients, and the combination of multiple vaccines given in succession or even simultaneously place a burden on the immune system. The cumulative consequences of these immunological effects remain scarcely studied, meaning the true risk–benefit balance is largely unknown.

The peculiarity of the Hib vaccine is that, at least in this case, the intervention did indeed target a dangerous and widespread pathogen. However, this is more the exception than the rule in vaccination history. Most mandatory vaccines were developed against pathogens that had already long since become rare, marginal, or against diseases that, in the era of modern medicine and antibiotics, would mostly be manageable. Thus, the question cannot be avoided: are we not risking more by subjecting the immune system to repeated artificial stimulations than we truly gain in protection against these diseases?

Serotype Replacement: The phenomenon in which, after the disappearance of a dominant serotype targeted by a vaccine, other serotypes not covered by the vaccine become more common, is well known in vaccinology. In the case of Hib, with the disappearance of type b, the number of invasive infections caused by non-typeable H. influenzae (NTHi) and other encapsulated serotypes (e.g., a, f) increased. Scientific evidence: A study published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) showed that while Hib disease nearly vanished, invasive infections caused by other Haemophilus influenzae serotypes increased, particularly among older adults. Source: Rubach MP, et al. “Increasing rates of invasive Haemophilus influenzae disease in adults, Utah, USA.” Another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases also reported an increase in non-b type H. influenzae infections in the era of Hib vaccination. Source: Adam HJ, et al. “Changing epidemiology of invasive Haemophilus influenzae in Ontario, Canada: Evidence for herd effects and strain replacement due to Hib vaccination.”A rendszer belső ellentmondása – A diagnosztikai kettős mérce

In the legitimizing framework of the modern vaccination paradigm, there is another deep, structural fault line. It is a methodological inconsistency that reveals how the narrative does not proceed from facts to conclusions, but instead adjusts the interpretation of facts to fit a predetermined conclusion. This double standard shows itself most sharply in the handling of statistical and diagnostic changes. The system says one thing when speaking of the benefits of vaccines, and the exact opposite when it comes to their possible harms.

The “Negligible Noise”: Protecting the Narrative of Success

When it comes to proving the effectiveness of vaccines, mainstream argumentation consistently minimizes the role of confounding factors – such as changes in diagnostic criteria or stricter reporting discipline. The logic goes as follows:

The case of measles and polio: As we have seen earlier, in both diseases the introduction of vaccines coincided with stricter diagnostic protocols. When critics point this out, the typical response is the “proportion argument.” They say: “Yes, there were administrative changes, but these factors can at most explain a 10–20% decrease. The observed 99% drop, in the millions, must clearly be attributed to the vaccine.”

In this context, diagnostic changes are treated as negligible statistical noise, a minor correction item that does not meaningfully affect the bigger picture – the triumph of the vaccine. The implicit message of the argument is that the dramatic fall of epidemic curves is such overwhelming evidence that small methodological details cannot possibly call it into question.

But the picture takes a 180-degree turn as soon as the debate shifts to the possible harms of vaccines. The most striking example of this is the explosive rise in childhood chronic diseases, particularly autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

While only a few decades ago 1 in 10,000 children was affected, the latest data show that today every 31st child in the United States lives with autism spectrum disorder. This is a real epidemic, impacting society and millions of families.

When parents and critical researchers suggest that this dramatic rise may be connected to the drastically expanded childhood vaccination schedule of the same period, mainstream argumentation suddenly switches to an entirely different logic:

The case of autism: The official response relies almost exclusively on diagnostic changes. The claim is: “The increase is not real, it’s merely a statistical artifact. Diagnostic criteria have broadened (e.g., the inclusion of Asperger’s syndrome), social awareness has grown, and screening systems have improved, so today many more children are being diagnosed who in the past would simply have been labeled ‘odd’ or ‘mentally retarded.’”

In this context, the very same factor – diagnostic and administrative changes – that in the case of measles was dismissed as a “negligible margin of error,” suddenly becomes the all-explaining primary cause, sweeping aside the entire phenomenon.

Exposing the Methodological Inconsistency

This double standard is methodologically untenable and, from the standpoint of the philosophy of science, deeply problematic.

The lack of consistency: If mainstream science can uncritically accept that the explosive rise in autism is explained purely by diagnostic changes, then logically it must also acknowledge that similar tricks may have played a key role in the decline of infectious diseases. Polio is the best example: at the time of the Salk vaccine, the definition was tightened in such a way that half to two-thirds of previously counted cases simply vanished from the statistics. Yet the official narrative attributes the decline exclusively to the vaccine. This is a textbook double standard. The dominance of presupposition: The phenomenon indicates that the conclusion – that vaccines are beneficial and harmless – is already decided before the argument begins, and the interpretation of evidence is tailored to fit this supposedly unshakable dogma. When the data support the dogma (declining disease rates), confounding factors are dismissed. When the data threaten the dogma (rising chronic illness), confounding factors are magnified to obscure the uncomfortable correlation. The shifting of the burden of proof: This double standard also unfairly shifts the burden of proof. Authorities do not have to prove that vaccines do not cause chronic disease; it is enough for them to invoke diagnostic changes as a possible alternative explanation. By contrast, anyone who questions the effectiveness of vaccines is expected to prove that the decline was not caused by vaccination.

This internal contradiction is the greatest blow to the credibility of science and public health. It is not the critical voices that undermine trust, but the system itself, which defends its own narrative tooth and nail even against obvious data. That is not science, but propaganda – and anyone who looks even slightly beneath the surface is justified in feeling that deliberate manipulation is taking place.

The unseen burden – What we do not look for, we will not find

The simplified, triumphant myth of smallpox became the foundation of a paradigm that turned the safety and effectiveness of vaccines into an almost unquestionable dogma, a kind of modern medical article of faith. Yet this dogma, like all dogmas, suppresses not only debate but also critical questioning. Structurally, at the institutional level, it pushes aside those inconvenient studies that would probe the long-term effects and hidden costs of the system. The paradigm controls not only the answers, but the very questions themselves.

The black box of adjuvants and the epidemic of chronic diseases

Modern vaccines do not only contain the weakened or killed pathogen (antigen), but also adjuvants. These are substances (most commonly aluminum salts) whose purpose is to artificially amplify, to “irritate” the immune system so that it produces a stronger and longer-lasting response to the antigen. Adjuvants make it possible to achieve an immunological effect with less antigen, which is cost-effective from a manufacturing perspective.

The problem is that while their short-term effect in stimulating antibody production is well documented, their long-term impact on the immune system as a whole remains a vast, unexplored territory. Over the past decades, the childhood vaccination schedule has expanded dramatically. Today, a child may receive more than 70 doses of vaccines by the age of 18 (according to U.S. recommendations), repeatedly and cumulatively introducing aluminum and other adjuvants into the body, long before the immune and nervous systems are fully developed.

In parallel with this, the prevalence of childhood chronic diseases—such as allergies, asthma, eczema, autoimmune disorders (e.g., type 1 diabetes, celiac disease), attention deficit (ADHD), and autism—has reached epidemic proportions. While public health spends billions of dollars treating these conditions, the paradigm structurally prevents the most basic question from being asked: could there be a connection between an immunization program that artificially and repeatedly stimulates the immune system and the chronic dysfunctions of that same system?

The “unexamined” paradigm: The most astonishing fact is that never, in any country, has a large-scale, long-term, placebo-controlled, prospective study been conducted that compared the entire vaccination schedule (as actually given to children) with the health outcomes of a completely unvaccinated group given a true placebo (an inert saline solution). Safety studies typically test a single new vaccine, for a short period of time, and often compare it not to a placebo but to another already licensed vaccine that also contains adjuvants. This is as if we tried to prove the safety of a new cigarette brand by comparing it to an old one, entirely leaving out the group of non-smokers.

The unaskable question: The paradigm simply does not allow questions that might challenge its own underlying assumptions to be raised. Research funding, scientific publications, and career opportunities are controlled by the consensus that vaccines are inherently safe. Anyone who probes cumulative effects is branded unscientific, “anti-vaccine,” and excluded from the scientific community. The system therefore operates in a self-justifying loop: what is not studied cannot produce data, and what lacks data is deemed not to exist.

A system without accountability: The legal untouchability of vaccine manufacturers

The scientific rigidity of the paradigm is cemented by a unique legal and economic structure. In the United States, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) established a historic bargain: vaccine manufacturers were granted virtually complete legal protection against civil lawsuits over injuries and deaths caused by their products. In exchange, a government compensation program (VICP) was created, which pays damages to victims from a taxpayer-funded pool, through a complicated and often humiliating process.

Although the original intent of the law was to prevent manufacturers from leaving the market due to litigation, its long-term consequences have been catastrophic:

Moral hazard: An industry that does not have to be fully accountable for the harms caused by its products institutionally loses the strongest incentive to pursue maximum safety and to conduct research exposing risks. If profit is guaranteed and liability is limited, safety improvements become secondary. Suppression of information: Because of legal protection, manufacturers have no incentive to bring internal research data pointing to possible harms into the public domain. In lawsuits, internal documents could be subpoenaed, but the possibility of lawsuits has almost completely disappeared. The system favors secrecy and the withholding of information. Global precedent: Although this is an American law, its impact is global. The handful of corporations that dominate the global vaccine market operate within this legally shielded environment, and the safety standards are likewise determined by this system without accountability.

This deep, long-brewing crisis of trust—nurtured by scientific blind spots and institutionalized irresponsibility—has created the social and political soil from which the contemporary forces seeking to radically change the system have now emerged. People feel that the system does not serve their interests, and the unquestionable authority built on the myth of smallpox has by now dissolved.

The system’s self-defense: Regulatory capture and the illusion of independence

The scientific anomalies and methodological contradictions presented in this article raise a fundamental question: How can a paradigm whose foundations are so unstable persist for decades? The answer lies not in science but in the structures of power and economics. In political science, the phenomenon is known as regulatory capture. This describes the process by which regulatory agencies—supposedly protecting the public interest—end up serving the interests of the very industry they are meant to regulate.

In public health, this process manifests through two key mechanisms:

The “revolving door” phenomenon: Between the pharmaceutical industry and the government agencies responsible for approvals and recommendations (such as the CDC and FDA in the U.S.), the flow of personnel is almost unhindered. Senior officials of these agencies often come from the boards of pharmaceutical companies, and after their term in office, they frequently move on to highly paid positions in the very industry they were once tasked with regulating. This creates a systemic conflict of interest and raises the legitimate question: are decision-makers prioritizing the health of citizens, or the profit interests of their future employers?

Industry funding: Few people know that key agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) receive a significant portion—sometimes as much as half—of their budgets directly from pharmaceutical companies through various licensing fees. Thus, the regulator is financially dependent on the industry it regulates. This dynamic downgrades the agency from being a strict guardian of the public interest to a paying “client” of the industry, one with little incentive to ask too many uncomfortable questions.

This structural corruption explains why the scientifically well-founded criticisms presented in our article have fallen on deaf ears for decades. The system does not defend these dogmas because they are scientifically unassailable, but because maintaining the status quo is institutionally and economically essential for its survival.

The Achilles’ heel of science: Sham placebos and the illusion of safety

Perhaps the most striking scientific blind spot of the modern vaccination paradigm is the complete absence of long-term, true placebo-controlled safety trials. The situation, however, is even more alarming. In the few short-term studies conducted by manufacturers for regulatory approval, a methodological sleight of hand is employed that virtually guarantees a “safe” classification.

The core of the problem lies in the use of sham placebos (or active placebos). In a genuine scientific trial, the new intervention should be compared against a completely inert substance, such as physiological saline solution, which contains no active ingredients. Only then can the true profile of effects and side effects be measured. In vaccine safety studies, however, this is almost never the case. The control group receives either:

another already marketed vaccine with a known side effect profile, or

a solution containing all the components of the vaccine except the antigen itself, including the most reactogenic ingredient of all, the aluminum adjuvant.

This methodology is scientifically unfit and misleading for assessing safety. It is as if one were to measure the harmful effects of a new brand of cigarette not against clean air, but against an older brand already on the market. With this trick, the side effects caused by the vaccine—especially the chronic inflammatory and autoimmune reactions triggered by adjuvants—become almost invisible in statistical terms, since members of the “placebo” group may suffer from the very same issues. This practice undermines the scientific credibility of the “safe and effective” mantra and exposes the reality that the system creates only the appearance of safety rather than proving it.

The ethics trap: Who is really protecting the children?

When critics demand a genuine, long-term study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, mainstream science and regulatory authorities instinctively play the “ethics” card. Their argument is that it would be “unethical” to conduct such a trial because it would deprive the control group of a potentially life-saving intervention. Yet this reasoning is not only logically flawed but also profoundly hypocritical.

The logical fallacy: The argument assumes precisely what it is supposed to prove. By presuming vaccines to be unquestionably safe and effective, it makes it logically impossible to carry out the very study that could either confirm or refute that assumption. This is a textbook case of circular reasoning.

The real ethical question: The true ethical dilemma is not whether withholding vaccines from a control group is wrong. The real question is: what constitutes the greater ethical breach?

a) Ignoring the epidemic wave of chronic childhood illnesses (autism, autoimmune disorders, allergies) while stigmatizing any research that dares to explore their possible causes?

b) Or conducting retrospective studies that compare the health outcomes of millions of already unvaccinated children (by parental choice) with those of their vaccinated peers?

No one is calling for an experiment in which children are denied a medical intervention. The demand is simply to rigorously analyze the real-world data sets that already exist. Thus, the “ethics” argument is not about protecting children at all. Rather, it functions as a convenient shield to protect the paradigm itself from confronting its most uncomfortable questions.

The Political Earthquake – The Consequences of Dismantling the Myth in the Present

The cracks in the history of science that had long undermined the foundations of the global vaccination paradigm remained hidden beneath the surface for decades. Critical voices were labeled as “anti-vaccine” or unscientific and suppressed, while inconvenient data was buried deep in the drawers. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented global response to it—the lockdowns, mandatory masking, and the mass rollout of fast-tracked, new-technology vaccines—acted as a catalyst. It accelerated processes and brought to the surface long-brewing tensions. The crisis of trust, once limited to a narrower group, became widespread and entered the political mainstream. Politics, which always seeks opportunities along social fault lines, eventually recognized the immense power within this issue.

Just days ago, a groundbreaking announcement shook the global health and political arenas, one whose true magnitude the mainstream media immediately sought to obscure. Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that a central priority of a future administration would be to investigate and address the causes of chronic childhood diseases, particularly the autism epidemic. Yet the press focused almost exclusively on one secondary detail—highlighted by them but minor compared to the full message: the possible link between the use of paracetamol (Tylenol in the U.S.) during pregnancy and autism. While this subject is undoubtedly important and affects millions of families, in the media it served as a perfect cover story, diverting attention from the real core of the announcement—something capable of shaking the entire industry.

While the media fixated on the paracetamol issue, the essence remained in the background. The announcement presented the picture of a complex epidemic with multiple contributing causes, one whose investigation could not stop at a single drug. Kennedy and Trump made it clear that they intend to examine all potential environmental factors—including diet, chemicals, and, most importantly, the childhood vaccination schedule. Although this article focuses on deciphering their vaccination-related strategy, it is important to see that their proposal fits into a broader framework. The real bombshell of the announcement was the suggestion of a future ban on aluminum- and mercury-based adjuvants, which have been used in vaccines for decades. Unlike the paracetamol debate, this does not point to the risks of a single product but instead questions one of the fundamental pillars of modern vaccinology.

It is a masterfully constructed, multi-step political strategy—a kind of Trojan horse—that does not openly attack the vaccination paradigm but rather turns the system’s own bureaucratic logic and regulations against itself.

The Anatomy of the Strategy: How to Dismantle the System with Its Own Tools

The genius of the Trump–Kennedy proposal does not lie in open confrontation, but in a reasonable, easily supportable, “safety-first” rhetoric that resonates with the public. The logic of the plan, in my view, is as follows:

1. Highlighting the key ingredient

Instead of attacking dozens of vaccines one by one (an endless and unwinnable battle), the strategy singles out a long-debated component that the public already perceives as risky—aluminum and mercury (thimerosal). There is no need to declare that “vaccines are dangerous.” It is enough to say, “let’s make vaccines even safer by removing these heavy metals.” This is a politically unassailable position.

2. Automatic invalidation of licenses – the bureaucratic landmine

Here lies, I believe, the administrative core of the strategy. According to strict drug-approval regulations, if the composition (formulation) of a marketed product is altered, it is legally considered a new product that must undergo the full approval process again. Since the overwhelming majority of childhood vaccines currently on the market contain aluminum salts as adjuvants, such a policy would immediately and automatically invalidate most existing approvals. Manufacturers could not simply “remove” an ingredient; they would have to develop and license entirely new vaccines.

3. The placebo-control mandate – the moment of scientific truth

This could become perhaps the most paradigm-shaking element of the strategy. During the re-approval process, under new leadership represented by Kennedy and others prioritizing real science and transparency, regulators could require the in-depth, placebo-controlled clinical trials that manufacturers have consistently avoided and critics have demanded for decades.

This would mean that the new aluminum-free vaccines would have to be compared against a truly unvaccinated control group receiving an inert saline solution (a genuine placebo).

Moreover, these trials could be designed not only to track short-term effects but also long-term (multi-year) health outcomes, with special attention to chronic autoimmune and neurodevelopmental disorders.

This would mark the first time in the history of modern medicine that the long-term effects of the entire vaccination schedule were studied with genuine scientific rigor, benchmarked against an unvaccinated population.

“Silent Suspension” and the Restart of the Paradigm

These three steps together could result in what might be called a “silent suspension.” The old aluminum-containing vaccines would be withdrawn from the market because their licenses would have lost validity. The development of new ones—and even more importantly, the rigorous, long-term placebo-controlled trials—could take years. The outcomes of those trials would be highly uncertain for manufacturers, especially in light of a suppressed line of research discussed in the next section.

During this period, the mandatory vaccination schedule could be de facto suspended, without a single law ever being passed “against mandatory vaccines.” Public messaging could remain entirely positive—“we are working to provide the safest vaccines ever for our children”—while, behind the scenes, an entire industry would be forced to rebuild its credibility from the ground up, this time under the pressure of genuine scientific evidence and full transparency.

This strategy is therefore not a frontal assault but an elegant checkmate that leverages the system’s own internal logic. Its goal is not destruction, but a forced restart—a “reset” that could open the way for the birth of a new, more honest, and truly science-based public health paradigm.

The Evidence They Tried to Bury – Science Beneath the Surface

The timing and content of the announcement cannot be separated from the scientific bombshell revealed by Aaron Siri, one of the leading attorneys in the vaccine safety movement, during a recent congressional hearing. Siri presented a study, conducted in 2020, that had been carefully kept from the public eye. It was carried out by researchers at the prestigious Henry Ford Health System and then—apparently because of its shocking results—was quietly shelved.

This was not a small, obscure trial, but a robust epidemiological analysis following nearly 20,500 children. And it posed precisely the question that public health authorities have been actively avoiding for decades: Is there a difference in health outcomes between vaccinated and completely unvaccinated children?

The results not only call into question but virtually demolish the official claim that vaccines have nothing to do with the epidemic of chronic diseases. The hard data are as follows: Asthma: 4.3 times higher risk in vaccinated children compared to the unvaccinated.

Atopic diseases (e.g., eczema): 3 times higher risk.

Autoimmune disorders: Nearly 6 times higher risk.

Neurodevelopmental disorders (speech impairment, learning difficulties, ADHD): 5.5 times higher risk.

The most shocking data, however—striking with the force of a scientific Chernobyl—is this: in the unvaccinated group, not a single child was diagnosed with ADHD, learning disabilities, or speech disorders, while among the vaccinated there were hundreds of such cases.

In total, 17% of unvaccinated children struggled with some form of chronic illness by the age of ten, compared to 57% of the vaccinated. This study is the “smoking gun” that empirically supports what millions of parents experience firsthand, and why the official narrative has long since lost its credibility.

This research provides the scientific foundation for the Trump–Kennedy initiative: the problem is real, the data is alarming, and the system tried to hide it.

The most alarming symbol of this concealed epidemic is autism, which condenses into a single dramatic phenomenon all the failures of the paradigm. This brings us to the conclusion of our article, where the historical critique of the smallpox myth, the statistical sleight of hand, and the system’s internal contradictions converge in one tragic consequence. For decades, the authorities have explained the epidemic as the result of “better diagnostics,” but this argument has now become completely discredited. Whereas a few decades ago 1 in 10,000 children was affected, the latest data show that today 1 in 31 American children lives with autism spectrum disorder. The “better diagnostics” argument is also invalid because if that were the cause, we should also be seeing an explosion of newly recognized cases among older generations who grew up under the supposedly “less accurate” system. But that is not happening: we are not witnessing a wave of newly diagnosed autistic adults. The epidemic is clearly and tragically striking today’s child generation.

The autism epidemic, then, is nothing less than the collapse of the system. The collapse of a system that, built on the simplified myth of smallpox eradication, elevated vaccines into a dogma; that in the cases of measles and polio applied a double standard to sweep inconvenient statistical facts under the rug; that ignores the biological reorganization of the ecosystem; and that institutionally prevents long-term safety studies.

The health status of today’s children is the ultimate, irrefutable evidence that brings to the surface all the cracks in the paradigm. This is the point where the scientific debate ends, and political action becomes unavoidable.

The Birth of a New Force Field – The Political Consequences

The fractures in the scientific narratives and the internal contradictions of the institutional system remained, for decades, confined to the narrower world of professional debates and critical civil movements. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the unprecedented scale of global intervention in response to it, however, changed everything. Lockdowns, mandates, and the near-universal rollout of new-technology vaccines directly involved the entire population in public health decision-making. Questions that had once seemed abstract suddenly took on personal, existential significance. What was once the concern of a few became the concern of everyone.

The Social Verdict: When Reality Overrides Propaganda

A recent survey, ominous for the political elite, highlights the true gravity of the situation and reveals the depth of the crisis of trust toward official institutions. According to Rasmussen Reports, one of the best-known and most frequently cited polling firms in the United States, American voters:

56% believe that the side effects of COVID vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths. Nearly one-third (32%) say this is “very likely.” Only 35% reject this idea.

Despite party-political dividing lines, this has become a widely accepted view:

70% among Republicans, 54% among independents, and even 46% of Democrats believe that the vaccines have caused deaths.

These numbers are not just statistics. They are a social verdict. They mean that what was yesterday silenced, ridiculed, and stigmatized by the mainstream media as an ‘extremist, anti-vaccine opinion’ has today become the firm conviction of the absolute majority of voters. This silent revolution has taken place at kitchen tables, in friendly conversations, and in closed groups on social media, completely bypassing the official channels of communication.

This shift did not arise out of nowhere. It is the direct consequence of the chasm between official communication—the mantra of ‘safe and effective’—and the reality experienced in families, among friends, and within communities. When people are confronted with more and more sudden, unexplained health tragedies around them—deaths of previously perfectly healthy young people, athletes collapsing, or the emergence of new and strange illnesses—while the authorities and the media deny, suppress, or label all of this as ‘coincidence,’ trust collapses at a systemic level. The majority no longer believes the official institutions and the media, because they trust their own eyes and personal experiences instead.

It is important to see: while the dangers associated with childhood vaccinations primarily stem from artificial interference in the developing immune system, the cumulative effect of various adjuvants, the presence of DNA and other contaminants, and the sheer excessive number of mandatory shots, the mRNA-based vaccines introduced during the COVID pandemic already carry, by themselves, with a single dose, three fundamental and systemic risks. As Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University and former director of the NIH, put it:

Uncontrollable dosage

“You do not know how many antigens a single strand of mRNA will produce. It could be one, it could be many. Neither the dosage nor the reaction is predictable.”

Unpredictable distribution in the body

“You do not know where the antigen will be produced—it could be in the muscle, but also in the heart muscle, the brain, or the ovaries.”

Faulty or off-target protein production

“It is not only the intended spike protein that is produced, but often faulty, ‘shifted,’ or secondary antigens as well. The code is not always read as it should be.”

These three factors—the total uncontrollability of dosage, distribution, and protein production—constitute a fundamental risk never before seen with traditional vaccines. For this reason, it is not merely the long-term side effects, but the very nature of the technology itself that inherently carries systemic uncertainty and danger.

The New Driving Force in Politics: The Unrepresented Mass

This crisis of trust has become the most explosive driving force in modern politics. A vast, dissatisfied mass has emerged, disillusioned with official narratives and convinced that the political and scientific elite has abandoned—if not outright deceived—them. This group cannot be neatly categorized along traditional left–right lines. What unites them is a shared experience, a deep suspicion of authority, and a fundamental demand that someone finally speak the truth—or at least ask the uncomfortable questions.

And this is where politics enters the picture, though not in its usual cynical form. The alliance between Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on this issue is not some sudden, opportunistic maneuver for political gain, but the meeting of two figures who, by different paths, have arrived at the same realization.

For Robert F. Kennedy Jr., this struggle is nothing new. For decades—long before the issue entered the political mainstream—he fought with unwavering commitment, almost as a lone warrior, against the excessive influence of the pharmaceutical industry, regulatory corruption, and the suppression of vaccine safety concerns. His work is not political opportunism, but a deeply personal conviction, backed by facts and legal cases, a consistent stance that the mainstream media and political elite stigmatized and silenced for years. He embodies credibility and long-term dedication to the issue.

Donald Trump, though coming from the other side of the political spectrum, had already voiced his suspicions long before his presidency. As early as 2014, in Twitter posts, he openly questioned a possible link between vaccines and the autism epidemic.

Now, surrounded by experts who help him see clearly through the heavily corrupted, interest-laden public health system, he has recognized that Kennedy’s decades-long fight and his own earlier instincts converge.

Their alliance is therefore no coincidence. They have understood that there exists a vast population, cutting across traditional partisan divides, that has lost faith in institutions—and that no serious political force has so far credibly represented this central, existential concern. They realized that vaccine safety and pharmaceutical accountability are not fringe “obsessions,” but issues that had been rendered politically “homeless,” yet carry the potential to reshape the entire balance of power.

This issue is not about left or right. It is a fundamental question concerning children’s future, the health of the nation, and the freedom to make informed choices—one where conservatives, liberals, and independents alike can find common ground if they feel betrayed by the political and scientific elite.

The era is over when voters could be addressed through a one-way channel of top-down communication. Today, the political force that first recognizes this group not as an enemy but as a vast constituency waiting for representation will become an unavoidable player. Those who continue to rely on stigmatization, silence, and coercion are not writing off the voters—they are writing off their own political future. People do not forget, and the loss of trust is a form of political capital that is the hardest to regain.

The End of an Era and the Beginning of a New One

The story that began with the simplified myth of smallpox eradication now culminates in a global political earthquake. The cracks in the “holy grail” have widened to the point that the entire structure seems ready to collapse. The decades-long symbiosis between science and politics—driven largely by pharmaceutical interests—is nearing its end.

The Trump–Kennedy initiative could set off an avalanche. This is not merely about making vaccines “safer,” but about overturning an entire paradigm. The current system unfairly shifts the burden of proof onto the injured and the critics, while regulators and manufacturers need only lean on their preconceptions. A new, stricter approval process would reverse this imbalance: manufacturers would be required to prove, beyond doubt and through long-term placebo-controlled studies, that their products are safe—rather than society having to endure the consequences of absent or inadequate testing.

This marks the beginning of an era in which transparency and genuine scientific oversight may override pharmaceutical profit motives and once-untouchable dogmas. The ultimate goal is not the banning of vaccines, but the restoration of one of modern medicine’s and free societies’ most sacred principles: the principle of true informed consent. This means that citizens must have the right to full, uncensored information about both benefits AND risks, so that they can make responsible, personal, and FREE choices for themselves and their children.

The essence is to create the possibility of true free choice—without mandates, coercion, intimidation, exclusion from public services, or any other form of negative discrimination. Health decisions are sovereign, personal rights; the state should not enforce them but respect them and support them by ensuring the necessary conditions.

The age of myths is over. The question is no longer whether the paradigm will change, but whether the current actors will be its victims—or whether they can embrace honest self-reflection and take part in building a new public health system based on trust and freedom. The time has come for honest questions and for genuine science.

Finally, a Few of the Many Studies the Mainstream Consistently Ignores on This Topic

For decades, official public health authorities and the pharmaceutical industry have repeated a single, carved-in-stone mantra: there is “no link whatsoever” between vaccines and autism. Yet this dogma has been increasingly challenged by a growing body of scientific evidence that the mainstream media has gone out of its way to suppress.

One of the most important of these works was published in 2014 in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health.

The study titled “Trends in the Health of Americans During the 20th Century”

https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.106.6.1307

he study published in Pediatrics in December 2000 (authors: Bernard Guyer et al.) is a key scientific work analyzing the changes in the health status of the American population throughout the 20th century. Its particular significance lies in the fact that it was carried out in close collaboration between Johns Hopkins University and the central statistical institution of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), and is based on its official data. This fact makes the study’s central conclusion highly credible: the dramatic increase in life expectancy was primarily due to public health reforms and improvements in living standards, not vaccinations or antibiotics.

The Role of the CDC and the Study’s Credibility

The weight of the study’s conclusions is multiplied by its close institutional ties to the CDC:

Data Source : The research is based exclusively on official U.S. life and mortality statistics collected and managed by the NCHS under the CDC.

Authors: The list of authors includes senior experts from the CDC/NCHS, signaling the CDC’s active involvement.

Thus, the study is not an external critique but a scientific acknowledgment, co-signed by the very authority responsible for public health and vaccination programs in the U.S., that the foundations of the 20th-century health revolution were created not by the pharmaceutical industry or vaccines, but by broad social reforms.

Decline in Child Mortality: Vaccines Were Not the Main Driver

The study’s most important and most frequently cited finding:

Timing of the Decline : The data clearly show that nearly 85% of the decline in childhood mortality occurred before World War II, during a period when mass vaccination programs and antibiotics were not yet widely available.

The Real Causes : The study identifies the factors that led to the dramatic fall in mortality before the vaccine era: Clean drinking water and effective sewage systems. Pasteurized milk and safer food supplies. Better nutrition. Improvements in hygiene and housing conditions.



The proportion of childhood deaths caused by infectious diseases fell from 61.6% in 1900 to 2% by 1998. According to the CDC’s own data, this trend had already started and mostly played out long before vaccines became widely available.

Putting the Role of Vaccines in Context

The study does not deny that vaccines were effective in reducing certain specific diseases (e.g., measles, polio) in the second half of the 20th century. However, through its comprehensive analysis of historical data, it concludes that the primary driver of declining mortality was not the introduction of vaccination programs. The foundations of success were created by public health and social reforms, upon which vaccines and antibiotics were later built, but they did not initiate the process.

Main Conclusion

The study, carried out with the collaboration of the CDC, provides indisputable evidence that the unparalleled health progress of the 20th century was fundamentally based on clean water, better nutrition, and hygiene. Vaccines played an important role, but in light of historical data, their impact is secondary compared to these fundamental factors.

A McKinley & McKinley (1977) study

https://www.milbank.org/wp-content/uploads/mq/volume-55/issue-03/55-3-The-Questionable-Contribution-of-Medical-Measures-to-the-Decline-of-Mortality-in-the-United-States-in-the-Twentieth-Century.pdf

The Central Question of the Study

The authors posed a simple but radical question: Was the dramatic, historically unprecedented decline in mortality from infectious diseases in the 20th century really due to the “miracle weapons” of modern medicine (vaccines, antibiotics, medical procedures), as the public and the medical profession are led to believe?

The Methodology: The “Before and After” Analysis

The brilliance of the McKinley brothers lay in the simplicity of their method. They drew on the official U.S. mortality statistics from 1900 to 1973 and focused on the 11 major infectious diseases that were considered the “great killers” at the start of the century (e.g., tuberculosis, pneumonia, diphtheria, whooping cough, measles, scarlet fever, etc.).

For each disease, they proceeded as follows:

Plotted the mortality curve: They graphed how the mortality rate from that disease declined starting in 1900.

Marked the intervention point: On the curve, they identified the year in which an effective, widely used medical intervention was introduced (e.g., the measles vaccine in 1963, the widespread use of penicillin in the late 1940s, etc.).

Calculated the contribution: They measured what percentage of the decline had already occurred before the intervention was introduced. The decline that occurred afterward represented the maximum possible contribution of medicine.

This method is like observing a massive fire that has already burned itself out by 95% before the firefighters arrive – the firefighters cannot then claim they extinguished the entire blaze.

Key Findings: The Famous 3.5% Figure

The study’s conclusions were stunning, shattering medicine’s heroic self-image.

Most of the decline happened before interventions: The analysis showed that, on average, 75–90% of the decline in mortality from the 11 diseases had already occurred before effective medical interventions even appeared. In the case of measles, for example, 98% of the mortality decline had already happened before 1963.

The 3.5% conclusion: The most frequently cited finding of the study is this: When the authors totaled the decline in mortality after the introduction of all medical interventions (vaccines, antibiotics, therapies) for the 11 diseases, they found that:

All medical interventions together accounted for only 3.5% of the total decline in mortality since 1900.

It is important to note that this was a generous estimate, since even after interventions were introduced, other non-medical factors continued to play a role.

The Real Causes: Confirmation of the “McKeown Thesis”

If not medicine, then what drove this historic improvement? The McKinley study confirmed the thesis earlier outlined by British scholar Thomas McKeown. The real causes were:

Better nutrition: Agricultural advances, improved logistics, and the spread of refrigeration led to better nutrition. A stronger immune system was then far more effective against infections.

Better hygiene and public health: Access to clean drinking water, water chlorination, sewage systems, pasteurized milk, and improved general sanitary conditions dramatically reduced exposure to pathogens.

Better living conditions: Less overcrowding in homes also slowed the spread of infections.

These factors simultaneously reduced the likelihood of infection and increased the body’s resilience if infection did occur.

Significance and Impact

The study fundamentally shook public health thinking.

Shattered the “heroic medicine” myth: It proved that the great health revolution of the modern era was not won by doctors in white coats and laboratories, but by engineers, farmers, and public health officials.

Shifted the focus: It drew attention to the social, economic, and environmental determinants of health. It showed that the health of populations is influenced far more by clean water and adequate nutrition than by the most advanced hospitals.

Became a seminal work: The study became foundational in sociology and critical public health, a reminder that prevention and the improvement of basic living conditions are the most powerful tools in the fight against disease.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cites this landmark work of medical history when he argues that the official narrative grossly exaggerates the role of vaccines in reducing mortality from infectious diseases.

A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1080/15287394.2011.573736



The researchers conducted an ecological study. This means they did not examine individuals, but rather compared entire populations—in this case, different U.S. states. They used official government databases (including those of the CDC and the Department of Education) to investigate whether there was a statistical relationship between a state’s vaccination coverage rate and the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or speech and language impairment among children living there.

The striking results:

The study found a clear, statistically highly significant (p < 0.0001) positive correlation. In plain terms, this means the likelihood of the finding being a random coincidence is virtually zero. The findings were as follows:

The higher the vaccination rate in a state, the higher the prevalence of autism. The relationship was linear and strong.

The researchers quantified the correlation: according to their models, every 1% increase in vaccination coverage corresponded to an additional 680 children with autism in the overall U.S. population.

The strongest associations were found between early childhood vaccines (e.g., MMR, DTaP, Polio) and autism.

What does this mean, and why is it important?

It is important to emphasize that such an ecological, correlational study does not prove that a given child’s autism was caused by vaccines. The authors themselves stress this. Correlation does not automatically mean causation.

However, the true significance of the study lies elsewhere:

It challenges the “no link” dogma: The research provides empirical evidence that, at a population level, there is a strong, measurable statistical relationship. This fact alone undermines the official narrative and should necessitate immediate, in-depth investigation.

It raises the question of biological mechanisms: The authors suggest possible mechanisms, including repeated artificial overstimulation of the immune system during critical developmental stages, and the neurotoxic effects of vaccine adjuvants (especially aluminum), which an increasing number of studies highlight.

It supports the “smoking gun” hypothesis: While it does not prove causation, such a strong correlation is a clear warning signal—a “smoking gun”—indicating that something is wrong. It is the responsibility of science and public health to take this signal seriously and conduct the long-demanded studies comparing fully vaccinated and completely unvaccinated children, which could clarify the issue.

The very existence and results of this study highlight the gulf between independent, peer-reviewed science and public health propaganda. Official bodies consistently ignore or attack such research when it does not fit their narrative, even as the epidemic of chronic disease continues to spread. This study provides the kind of evidence that gives scientific backing to critical voices, showing that parents’ concerns are not baseless hysteria but a legitimate response to a real, data-supported phenomenon.

More Vaccines, Higher Infant Mortality?

One of the cornerstones of modern public health is the belief that childhood vaccination programs have dramatically reduced infant mortality. But what happens if, when examining real international data, this triumphant picture is not only unsupported but seems to reveal the opposite trend? A pioneering study published in 2011 in the peer-reviewed journal Human and Experimental Toxicology posed exactly this uncomfortable question.

Study Title: Infant mortality rates regressed against number of vaccine doses routinely given: is there a biochemical or synergistic toxicity?

Authors: Goldman, G. S., & Miller, N. Z.

DOI (Digital Object Identifier) link: 10.1177/0960327111407644

The Study’s Data and Methodology

The researchers employed a simple yet powerful approach: an international comparative (cross-national) study. They used official, publicly available data from 34 of the world’s most developed countries, comparing two key indicators:

The number of vaccine doses required or recommended in each country’s childhood vaccination schedule during the first year of life.

The infant mortality rate (IMR) of that country, defined as the number of deaths within the first year of life per 1,000 live births.

Their aim was to determine whether there was a statistical relationship between the number of administered vaccine doses and infants’ chances of survival.

The Alarming Results

The study found a highly statistically significant (p = 0.0001), linear positive correlation. Put simply:

The more vaccine doses a country mandated for infants, the higher its infant mortality rate.

Concrete examples illustrated this striking pattern:

The United States , which at the time required the most infant vaccine doses (26), had the highest infant mortality rate among the 34 developed nations studied.

Sweden and Japan, which required the fewest doses (just 12), had some of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world.

The study went beyond correlation alone. The authors also analyzed causes of death and concluded that much of the vaccine-associated excess mortality likely fell under categories such as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sudden, unexplained infant deaths.

As with all correlation studies, it is crucial to emphasize that this alone does not prove causation. The authors themselves made this clear. However, the significance of the findings remains enormous:

Shattering a central dogma : The research challenges the simplistic mantra that “more vaccines equal better health.” If the most aggressively vaccinating nation performs the worst in terms of infant mortality among its peers, the paradigm is fundamentally flawed.

Raising the question of synergistic toxicity : The authors highlighted an unresolved issue. Vaccines are typically tested individually (when they are tested at all), but no one examines how multiple vaccines — and their adjuvants (such as aluminum) — interact when given simultaneously or in rapid succession during infancy. Different substances could amplify each other’s toxic effects (synergistic toxicity) or overload the immature immune system, potentially triggering cytokine storms and contributing to sudden deaths.

Demanding a reassessment of the entire vaccination schedule: The key message is that the current “more is better” vaccination policy must be urgently re-examined. It is not enough to evaluate vaccines one by one; comprehensive, independent research is needed into the cumulative and synergistic effects of the full vaccination schedule.

This study stands as a major red flag — a scientific alarm that public health authorities worldwide have consistently ignored. Its results suggest that the very system touted as the holy grail of child protection may in fact impose a hidden, measurable, and deadly burden on the most vulnerable.

The Great Taboo – Comparing the Health of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children

One of the most glaring scientific blind spots of the modern vaccination paradigm is the systematic absence of long-term studies comparing vaccinated and completely unvaccinated children. For decades, authorities have rejected carrying out such research, claiming it would be “unethical.” However, a study published in 2017 in the peer-reviewed Journal of Translational Science broke this taboo and carried out precisely this critical comparison.

Study title: Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12-year-old U.S. children

Authors: Mawson, A. R., et al.

DOI (Digital Object Identifier) link: 10.15761/JTS.1000186

The study’s data and methodology:

The researchers conducted a cross-sectional study in a unique population: homeschooled children in the United States. This group was ideal because, due to parents’ freer choices, it contained proportionally far more completely unvaccinated children than the general population, thus making statistically relevant comparisons possible.

The researchers collected data on the health status, vaccination status, and other demographic factors of more than 660 children using an anonymous online questionnaire. They used statistical methods (logistic regression) to analyze how vaccination status correlated with the occurrence of various acute and chronic diseases, while attempting to filter out other possible influencing factors.

Key findings:

The study found dramatic differences between the two groups. While unvaccinated children—just as expected—were more likely to contract certain vaccine-preventable infectious diseases (e.g., chickenpox, whooping cough), vaccinated children fared significantly worse when it came to chronic diseases.

Vaccinated children had a statistically significantly higher risk of the following chronic conditions:

Hay fever (allergic rhinitis): 30.1 times higher risk

Learning disabilities: 5.2 times higher risk

ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder): 4.2 times higher risk

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD): 4.2 times higher risk

Other allergies: 3.9 times higher risk

Neurodevelopmental disorders (overall): 3.7 times higher risk

Eczema: 2.9 times higher risk

Overall, vaccinated children were significantly more likely to suffer from at least one chronic disease than their unvaccinated peers.

Although the study has limitations (cross-sectional design, self-reported data, specific population), its significance is invaluable because:

It breaks the silence and fills the blind spot: This is one of the first peer-reviewed scientific publications that dared to do what authorities have failed to do for decades: directly compare the overall health outcomes of the two groups.

It provides empirical data for parental experiences: The research frames and supports with data what millions of parents have observed and reported for decades—that the epidemic of chronic diseases plaguing today’s generation of children may be connected to the drastically expanded vaccination schedule.

It refutes the “no evidence” argument: The mainstream narrative often dismisses criticism by claiming there is “no evidence” of a link between vaccines and chronic disease. This study shows that this claim is false. The evidence exists—it is simply consistently ignored by the system.

It calls for further research: Although it does not prove causality on its own, the study’s results are such strong warning signals that they demand immediate, large-scale, prospective studies to fully investigate the issue.

This research is a scientific “smoking gun” that undermines the foundations of the paradigm. It suggests that in exchange for protection against infectious diseases, we may be paying a hidden, invisible price: the epidemic spread of chronic immunological and neurological disorders.

Hepatitis B vaccination at birth and autism

One of the most controversial elements of the modern vaccination schedule is the administration of the Hepatitis B vaccine at birth. While Hepatitis B is primarily a sexually transmitted or blood-borne disease, in the United States since the 1990s it has become routine practice that every newborn receives the first dose on the day of birth, regardless of the mother’s infection status. A study published in 2010 in the peer-reviewed Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health examined the possible neurological consequences of this practice.

Study title: Hepatitis B Vaccination of Male Neonates and Autism Diagnosis, NHIS 1997-2002

Authors: Gallagher, C. M., & Goodman, M. S.

DOI (Digital Object Identifier) link: 10.1080/15287394.2010.519317



The researchers analyzed data from the U.S. National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), a large, nationally representative health survey, covering the years 1997 to 2002. Their goal was to determine whether there was a statistical association between Hepatitis B vaccination at birth and later diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The study focused on an important subgroup—male children—since autism is 3–4 times more common among boys than girls.

Their method was a case-control study: they compared the vaccination histories of boys diagnosed with autism to those of a control group without an autism diagnosis, while using statistical methods to adjust for other possible confounding factors (e.g., ethnicity, maternal education, income).

Key findings:

The study found a statistically significant, strong association. The main results were as follows:

Male newborns who received the Hepatitis B vaccine were three times (3x) more likely to be diagnosed with autism later compared to boys who did not receive the vaccine. (Odds Ratio [OR] = 3.18, 95% Confidence Interval: 1.54–6.57).

The association was even stronger among non-white male children , raising the issue of genetic or ethnic vulnerability.

The researchers noted that during this period the Hepatitis B vaccine contained thimerosal (a mercury-based preservative), which could represent a possible biological mechanism for the observed neurological harm.

This study does not examine a general correlation, but rather the possible consequences of a very specific intervention—a single vaccine administered on the day of birth, the most sensitive stage of life.

Significance:

Challenges the “the earlier, the better” dogma: It highlights the extremely risky practice of exposing a newborn’s immature immune and nervous system, as well as a not yet fully closed blood-brain barrier, to a strong immune stimulation and a potentially neurotoxic preservative for a disease that is extremely unlikely to be contracted in infancy.

Identifies a possible biological mechanism: By pointing to thimerosal (ethylmercury), the study indicates a concrete, biologically plausible pathway through which a vaccine could cause neurological damage. Although thimerosal has since been removed from most childhood vaccines in the U.S., this study provides important historical evidence of the dangers of using mercury in vaccines.

Supports the observation of greater male vulnerability: The results are consistent with the widely observed phenomenon that boys are much more susceptible to neurodevelopmental disorders, and suggest that this vulnerability may also manifest in vaccine-induced immune responses.

This is a precise, focused scientific study that provides a single but highly striking piece of evidence. It suggests that the “everyone, at all costs” model of universal vaccination policy ignores individual risks and the critical importance of timing in interventions. Vaccinating a newborn against a disease of adulthood, while potentially exposing them to the lifelong risk of neurological harm, represents a serious failure in public health risk-benefit analysis.

Do aluminum adjuvants contribute to the rising prevalence of autism?

While public health authorities spent decades focusing on mercury-containing thimerosal (and, after its removal, considered the debate closed), critical science has increasingly turned its attention to another component still present in most vaccines today: aluminum. A 2011 groundbreaking hypothesis paper published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry posed the very question that official agencies continue to avoid: is there a biologically plausible link between aluminum adjuvants used in vaccines and the autism epidemic?

Study title: Do aluminum vaccine adjuvants contribute to the rising prevalence of autism?

Authors: Tomljenovic, L., & Shaw, C. A.

DOI (Digital Object Identifier) link: 10.1016/j.jinorgbio.2011.08.008



This work is not a classic experimental or epidemiological study, but rather a hypothesis-generating analysis. The authors did two main things:

Correlation analysis: They compared the increase in the amounts of aluminum recommended in childhood vaccine schedules in various Western countries (e.g., USA, UK, Australia) with the dramatic rise in the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) over the past two decades. Literature review: They analyzed in detail the biochemical and neurological research on the known neurotoxic effects of aluminum, in order to outline a possible biological mechanism linking aluminum in vaccines to the development of autism.

Key findings:

Strong correlation: The authors found a statistically highly significant positive correlation between the rising aluminum content in vaccine schedules and the increase in autism prevalence. The more aluminum an immunization program included, the steeper the rise in autism diagnoses in that country.

Outlining the biological mechanism: The most important part of the paper was the presentation of a plausible causal pathway. Their reasoning was as follows:

Aluminum is a well-known neurotoxin capable of crossing the blood–brain barrier and accumulating in the brain.

In the brain, aluminum induces chronic neuroinflammation by activating microglia, the brain’s resident immune cells.

This chronic inflammatory state damages neurons, interferes with normal brain development, and can produce symptoms strikingly similar to those central to autism spectrum disorder (e.g., social withdrawal, cognitive impairment).

This process is especially dangerous in infancy and early childhood, when brain development is most rapid, the immune system immature, and the blood–brain barrier more permeable.

Why this study was a breakthrough:

Shifted the debate : It moved the question from “Is there a link?” to “How could it happen?”.

Pointed to the real suspect : While the public health debate revolved around mercury, this paper highlighted that autism prevalence continued to rise after mercury was removed from most childhood vaccines, whereas aluminum exposure from vaccines steadily increased in parallel with the epidemic.

Gave scientific footing to criticism : Rather than presenting only a statistical correlation, the authors provided a detailed, literature-supported biological model, transforming the issue from a “fringe claim” into a serious scientific hypothesis.

Critiqued safety testing: They emphasized that aluminum adjuvants in vaccines have never been evaluated with modern long-term, placebo-controlled safety trials. The regulatory limits are based on outdated data and ignore cumulative effects from repeated dosing in the developing nervous system.

This study represents a scientific indictment of the current vaccination paradigm. It argues that the system systematically ignores a known neurotoxin that is repeatedly injected into the most vulnerable population, while a neurological epidemic sweeps through children.

The authors do not claim that aluminum is the sole cause of autism, but they argue that it is a major, biologically plausible, and urgently needed risk factor to investigate further.

Measles Antibodies and Autism – In Search of the Abnormal Immune Response

The official narrative categorically rejects any connection between the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism. But what if the problem is not with the vaccine itself, but with the way certain genetically susceptible children’s immune systems respond to it? A 2003 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Pediatric Neurology examined exactly this question and found a shocking biological marker in autistic children.

Study title: Elevated levels of measles antibodies in children with autism

Authors: Singh, V. K., et al.

DOI (Digital Object Identifier) link: 10.1016/s0887-8994(02)00627-6

Study data and methodology:

The researchers examined the blood of 125 children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and 92 children with normal development (control group). Their goal was to compare the levels of measles virus antibodies (IgG) between the two groups.

It is important to emphasize that all the children in the study had received the MMR vaccine, so the presence of antibodies was expected. The study did not investigate whether antibodies were present, but how much of them there were, and whether this amount differed between autistic and non-autistic children. In addition, they examined a possible sign of autoimmunity: whether these measles antibodies reacted with an important protein of the brain, the myelin basic protein (MBP). MBP is a key component of the myelin sheath, the protective insulating layer around nerve cells.

Key findings:

Significantly higher measles antibody levels: The blood of autistic children showed significantly higher levels of measles virus IgG antibodies than that of the control group.

Abnormal autoimmune reaction: The most shocking discovery was that in more than 90% of autistic children, the measles antibodies cross-reacted with the brain’s myelin basic protein (MBP). This means that the antibodies produced by their immune system against the measles virus mistakenly also attacked an essential building block of their own brain. In the control group, not a single child showed such an autoimmune reaction.

Correlation with symptom severity: The researchers also observed that the stronger this autoimmune reaction was, the more severe the children’s autistic symptoms were.

This study does not claim that the MMR vaccine causes autism in everyone. Instead, it outlines a much more nuanced and biologically plausible model:

Identification of a vulnerable subgroup: The research suggests that there exists a subgroup of children, likely genetically determined, whose immune systems respond abnormally, excessively, and in an autoimmune manner to the measles virus antigen (which is also found in the MMR vaccine).

Outlines a specific pathological mechanism: The study describes a step-by-step process: The MMR vaccine triggers an immune response. In susceptible children, this response is excessive and pathological. The antibodies produced target not only the virus but also the brain’s own tissue (myelin sheath). This autoimmune attack leads to brain inflammation (neuroinflammation) and neuronal damage, which manifests as autistic symptoms.

Explains regressive autism: This model may explain the phenomenon of regressive autism, in which a previously normally developing young child suddenly loses already acquired skills (e.g., speech, eye contact) around the time of the MMR vaccine. This temporal coincidence could be the clinical sign of the autoimmune process being triggered.

Thus, this research shifts the focus from the simplistic “Does the vaccine cause autism or not?” question to a much more important one: “Who are the children for whom a routine vaccine can trigger a pathological, autoimmune brain reaction, and how could we identify them in advance?” The study suggests that the debate is not “anti-vaccine hysteria,” but a real, measurable, biologically based problem that public health should urgently investigate instead of sweeping under the rug.

The mystery of regressive autism – An anatomy of system collapse?

The phenomenon most frequently reported by parents and clinicians, and most strongly denied by the official narrative, is regressive autism: when a previously normally developing, babbling, smiling young child – often after a vaccination or a febrile illness – suddenly loses the skills already acquired, withdraws into their own world, and develops the symptoms of autism. A comprehensive theoretical study published in 2012 in Entropy, a journal dealing with complex systems, outlined a bold systems biology model to explain this tragic process.

Study title: What is regressive autism and why does it occur? Is it the consequence of multi-systemic dysfunction affecting the elimination of heavy metals and the ability to regulate neural temperature?

Authors: Good, P.



NCBI PMCID: PMC3364648

The hypothesis of the study: A “perfect storm” theory

This work does not trace regressive autism back to a single cause, but rather to the unfortunate conjunction of several mutually reinforcing factors. The author outlines a model of multi-systemic dysfunction, according to which the root of the problem is not to be found in a single gene or environmental insult, but in congenital or acquired weaknesses of the body’s detoxification and thermoregulatory systems.

The chain of reasoning is as follows:

Detoxification disorder: According to the model, some children with regressive autism have biochemistry pathways responsible for the elimination of heavy metals (e.g. mercury, aluminum), such as the glutathione system, functioning at a lower level from the outset. This may be genetic in origin, or caused by early environmental burden. These children have more difficulty clearing toxins from their bodies, which therefore accumulate.

Immune activation and fever: When these vulnerable children are confronted with a strong immunological challenge – for example, a vaccination (which may also contain aluminum) or a febrile illness – an intense inflammatory reaction is triggered in their bodies. This inflammatory state is already a strain on its own.

The critical role of thermoregulation: A central element of the hypothesis is thermoregulation, especially the role of fever. Fever is normally a defense mechanism of the body, but in these children, the combined effects of inflammatory processes and accumulated heavy metals can damage the brain’s thermoregulatory center and the mitochondria, the energy-producing centers of nerve cells.

“System collapse” (excitotoxicity and cerebral edema): The combined effect of fever, inflammation, and heavy metals sets off a vicious circle. In the overheated, inflamed brain, neurons become excessively excitable (a phenomenon called excitotoxicity), which can lead to cell death. This process may be accompanied by mild cerebral edema (swelling). It is this sudden, catastrophic “system collapse” that causes regression, the breakdown of existing neural connections, and the loss of abilities.

This theory provides an extremely complex, but precisely for that reason compelling explanation for the mystery of regressive autism.

It explains the temporal coincidence: The model perfectly explains why parents observe regression right after a vaccination or a febrile illness. These events are not the causes, but the triggers that bring a pre-existing, hidden vulnerability to the surface and set off the “perfect storm.”

It connects different risk factors: Instead of seeking a single scapegoat (e.g. “only MMR” or “only mercury”), the model integrates various factors into a coherent framework: genetic predisposition, environmental toxins (heavy metals), immunological challenges (vaccines, infections), and physiological responses (fever, inflammation).

It points out the untenability of the “all children are the same” paradigm: The most important message of the study is that the “one-size-fits-all” approach in public health is dangerous. Children are not the same. There are vulnerable subgroups for whom a routine intervention that poses no problem to the majority may have catastrophic consequences.

It urges personalized medicine: The model clearly implies the need for prevention and personalized medicine. Instead of putting every child through the same assembly line, those belonging to at-risk groups (e.g. with detoxification or mitochondrial disorders) should be identified and provided with individualized, more cautious vaccination schedules or other preventive strategies.

This study is a warning sign, pointing out that modern medicine, while achieving impressive successes in fighting infectious diseases, may at the same time be creating a new kind of chronic, multi-systemic disorder by ignoring biological individuality and the complex, interconnected functioning of the body.