When experience shows the way to science: Dr. Seneff’s CDS hypothesis and the role of glyphosate in the autism mystery

MAGYAR VERZIÓ IDE KATTINTVA OLVASHATÓ!

Anyone who takes the trouble, keeps their eyes open, and is willing to do their own research can now see and look into it: the use of CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) in practice very often provides a real and measurable solution for children struggling with autistic symptoms. It is worth reading and watching the following article and the videos in it:

So the question is no longer whether the method works, but rather why these astonishing results, still suppressed by the mainstream , are being produced.

In the video, we can join a much-needed professional dialogue that explores exactly this question and presents a fascinating biochemical hypothesis about one aspect of explaining the successes seen in practice.

One of the participants in the discussion is Kerri Rivera, who with her integrative biomedical protocol (which she also describes in detail in her comprehensive book Healing the Symptoms Known as Autism) had, by the time of the recording, already achieved dramatic improvement in the condition of more than 400 children — something also confirmed by the precise measurements of the internationally recognized ATEC (Autism Treatment Evaluation Checklist) scoring system. Kerri brings the undeniable clinical experience.

Her discussion partner, Dr. Stephanie Seneff, is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), who has been studying the connections between environmental toxins and human biochemistry for decades. She is the scientist who is able to illuminate at the molecular level what may lie behind the recoveries observed by Kerri.

The video focuses on a specific disease-causing substance, glyphosate, which is used on a massive scale in agriculture. Dr. Seneff’s hypothesis shows how this toxic substance causes chaos in the body at the molecular level (for example, by becoming incorporated in place of the amino acid glycine during protein synthesis), leading to intestinal paralysis, nutrient deficiencies, and neurological inflammation.

This conversation is also an excellent starting point for seeing that what the mainstream considers “impossible” has long since had answers in unfalsified science and, above all, in practice. Watch the recording, read the related articles, and connect the dots!

The full picture: beyond glyphosate

Although this conversation analyzes the glyphosate aspect, it is important that we see the full picture clearly. Unfortunately, it is now already precisely known that besides glyphosate there are several other problems, including one that is at least this serious: the growing number of childhood vaccinations and the neurotoxic adjuvants used in them (for example, aluminum compounds).

These auxiliary substances introduced into the body and the accumulating toxic burden may be equally strong triggering factors of the autistic symptom complex. And although the mainstream media and official medicine completely and aggressively deny this fact, biochemistry and statistics do not lie.

If you would like to understand more deeply the mechanism of action of the adjuvants in vaccines, the reality of toxic burden, and how the system tries to erase the traces, I strongly recommend the following writings of mine related to the subject:

As a closing thought: why does scientific research on this topic stop, or more precisely, why does it not begin?

For this, it is important that we see clearly: what we heard in this discussion is, at the current level of science, a hypothesis. There may be errors in it, and there may be details that future research will refine. However, let us not forget: the claim of “mainstream” science that glyphosate or vaccine adjuvants are “safe and effective” is likewise based on hypotheses and often on selective research driven by industry interests.

The decisive difference lies not in the perfection of the theories,

but in empirical experience.

When, following Kerri Rivera’s protocol, hundreds of children regain their ability to speak and their lives, that is no longer statistical noise. However, this success did not arise out of nowhere: its foundations were laid by researchers such as Andreas Kalcker.

Over the past nearly 20 years, Kalcker has carried out pioneering work in expanding the body of knowledge on chlorine dioxide. We owe to him the development of the pure CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) solution, which is far safer and can be dosed much more precisely than earlier versions. Kalcker’s internationally recognized protocols and his thousands of documented cases — from malaria to autism — are signals so powerful that real science would have a duty to investigate them.

Why, then, do we still not see state or university research in this area?

The answer lies in the logic of profit. The engine of the pharmaceutical industry is the patent. In the case of a substance like chlorine dioxide — which cannot be patented, can be produced cheaply, and is accessible to anyone — not a single profit-oriented giant corporation will invest billions of dollars in research. It is not in their interest to support a solution that would make extremely expensive, lifelong symptomatic treatments unnecessary.

That is precisely why responsibility should fall to governments and independent universities. Research financed from public funds should be examining exactly those anomalies that could provide real help to broad segments of the population, regardless of profitability.

As long as science refuses to investigate empirical successes, we cannot speak of true “evidence-based medicine,” only of “interest-based dogmas.” Our task, meanwhile, remains to share this information, use our common sense, and not be afraid to thoroughly examine solutions that have been validated by practice.

Legal notice and disclaimer

The information, references, data, and analyses presented in this article are provided solely for informational, educational, and thought-provoking purposes . Under no circumstances should the content be considered official medical, healthcare, or therapeutic advice, nor does it replace professional medical diagnosis.

The case studies, alternative protocols presented in the article (including the use of chlorine dioxide ), as well as the statements concerning the food industry, agrochemical sector, and pharmaceutical systems reflect the author’s personal opinions and individual interpretation of publicly available market data and independent research. The text was written within the constitutional framework of investigative journalism, scientific debate, and freedom of expression .

Since some of the statements and research results discussed here may differ from current official institutional positions and regulations (for example those of the FDA, EFSA, or OGYÉI ), it is the reader’s own responsibility to critically evaluate the information and seek additional independent sources.

Before making any lifestyle changes, dietary modifications, beginning the use of alternative substances or therapies, or modifying or discontinuing existing medical treatments, the reader should consult a qualified and independent healthcare professional .

The author, editor, and publisher of this article explicitly and fully disclaim all legal, financial, and moral liability for any direct or indirect health, financial, or other damages arising from the use, misinterpretation, practical application, or individual decisions based on the information contained herein. By reading this article and choosing to apply any of its content, the reader acknowledges that they alone bear responsibility for their own body, health, and decisions .

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