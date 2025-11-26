Magyar nyelven ide kattintva olvasható a cikk!



One of the foundations of science is self-correction and replication. If an experiment yields a worrying result, researchers have a duty to verify—through a larger, more thorough study—whether it reflects a real signal or a false alarm.

But what happens when the “definitive” second study no longer answers the very question raised by the first?

In this article, we look behind the scenes of vaccine safety research and, through the infamous rhesus monkey experiments, reveal the well-established playbook for smoothing over inconvenient results.

The story begins in 2010. That was when a study by Laura Hewitson and her colleagues was published in the journal Acta Neurobiologiae Experimentalis. The aim was to model the 1990s U.S. childhood vaccination schedule in primates and examine whether it had any detectable impact on nervous system development.

This study sounded an alarm bell whose echo can still be heard today — even if the official position is that it was a “false alarm.” But what exactly did they find?

THE WARNING SIGNAL

What did they actually find in 2010?

In the experiment, infant male rhesus monkeys were examined. The “treated” group received the full vaccination schedule, with timing adjusted to the animals’ faster development but content-wise matching the schedule offered to American children between 1994 and 1999 (which included both thimerosal and the MMR vaccine).

Influence Of Pediatric Vaccines On Amygdala Growth 867KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The real uniqueness of the study lay in its methods. The monkeys were not immediately dissected; instead, their brains were monitored live during development using MRI (structure) and PET (function), with a special opioid-ligand tracer.

Timing was crucial: the measurements were taken at 4 and 6 months of age, precisely when the vaccination schedule was most intense and brain development most dynamic.

1. The misunderstood “amygdala enlargement”

The amygdala is the brain’s emotional center. One of the core processes of early brain development is pruning: unnecessary cells and connections are eliminated to make the network more efficient.

Control (unvaccinated) group: between 4 and 6 months of age, amygdala volume decreased , which is a sign of healthy maturation.

Vaccinated group: this process did not occur. The amygdala did not follow the natural maturation curve; its volume did not decrease but instead increased slightly. This was not a simple “swelling,” but a failure of fine-tuned developmental refinement.

2. The key finding: disruption of opioid receptors

The strongest part of the study was the PET analysis (with [11C]diprenorphine), which measured the binding capacity of brain opioid receptors.

In control animals: receptor binding capacity decreased significantly with age — a normal feature of maturation.

In vaccinated animals: this decrease did not happen. Binding capacity appeared to be “frozen” at an earlier developmental stage. In other words, not only the anatomy but also the fine-tuning of signaling pathways was impaired.

3. The early warning: delayed developmental reflexes

Although the imaging findings dominated the headlines, the researchers had already documented a visible clinical difference. A parallel study from the 2010 primate program — using the same monkey cohort — found that vaccinated newborns showed significantly delayed development of basic survival reflexes (sucking, rooting, grasping).

This was the first tangible sign, already in the first weeks of life, that nervous system maturation was not aligned with the natural tempo. These reflex delays were concerning not only on their own: they perfectly matched the deeper, later PET and MRI findings that indicated a functional derailment of neurodevelopment.

THE GREAT SWITCH

How did replication turn into sleight of hand?

The scientific community’s response arrived in 2015: the study by Gadad et al., published in PNAS. Its main message was: “Thimerosal-containing vaccines do not cause autism-like behavior or neuropathology.”

In theory, the goal on paper should have been replication with a larger number of animals, but the research protocol was fundamentally altered.

Gadad Et Al 2015 Administration Of Thimerosal Containing Vaccines To Infant Rhesus Macaques Does Not Result In Autism 1.06MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

But where did the PET go?

The “smoking gun” of the 2010 study was the PET finding: a live, functional disturbance in the opioid system. The logical next step would have been to confirm this.

Yet the 2015 study omitted PET entirely. The original — and most sensitive — question simply disappeared from the agenda.

Function replaced by Structure

What did they do instead? The study shifted to stereology (cell counting) and neuropathology. After dissecting the animals, they measured cell numbers and cell sizes. This is a gold-standard method — if the question is whether cells have died.

But the 2010 results were not about cell death; they were about functional impairment.

A car analogy makes it clear: 2010 (PET/MRI): You hook up a diagnostic tool to the running engine and see that it misfires — the fuel injection ( opioid system ) doesn’t respond properly to acceleration.

2015 (Cell counting): You take the engine apart, count the pistons, and declare: “All the parts are here, so the engine must be fine.

THE ART OF TIMING

Missing the critical window

The biggest sleight of hand was not the change of instruments, but the change in timing.

Dynamic process vs. retrospective snapshot

The Hewitson study (2010) measured the brain at 4 and 6 months, during and immediately after vaccine administration. This is when the most intense developmental changes occur.

In contrast, the Gadad study (2015) examined the monkeys only at 18 months of age (about 1.5 years old), when they were euthanized and their brains analyzed.

Although an 18-month-old monkey is not fully mature (roughly equivalent to a 4–6-year-old human child), neurobiologically this is an eternity compared to infancy. The brain is highly plastic.

If a transient inflammation or receptor-function disturbance occurred at 4–6 months (the peak of vaccination), it could have been compensated for or structurally “smoothed out” by 18 months. The 2015 study demonstrates that by 18 months, there is no permanent cell loss. But it does not refute that the developmental trajectory may have derailed during infancy.

The missing starting line – The mystery of newborn reflexes

One of the most alarming findings of the 2010 studies was that vaccinated newborn monkeys showed delayed development of basic survival reflexes (sucking, rooting, grasping). These are not “minor deviations” but clear signs of delayed neurological maturation.

And what did the 2015 “clarifying” study do? It did not dispute these results — it simply avoided them. The Gadad study began behavioral assessments only at 12 months of age, long after the critical developmental window indicated by newborn reflexes had closed.

This is like trying to disprove earthquake-induced cracks in a house by inspecting the walls a year later, after they have been painted and replastered. The fact that the cracks are hidden by the plaster — just as the brain compensates during development — does not mean the structural fault is gone. It has simply become invisible to a late, superficial inspection.

The critical time window, where the original problem appeared, was entirely omitted from the 2015 analysis.

Statistical dilution

In the 2015 study, the 79 monkeys were not simply divided into “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” groups. Instead, they were split into six different subgroups, each following a different vaccination protocol.

Because each subgroup had a low sample size (n = 12–16), the statistical power was reduced, making it far more difficult to detect significant differences compared to a simple comparison of two large groups.

THE INVISIBLE CONDITION

Can autism be measured in a monkey?

The conclusion of the 2015 paper triumphantly declares: “Vaccinated monkeys did not exhibit autism-like behavior.” This sounds reassuring to a lay reader — but from an ethological perspective, the methodology is deeply flawed.

Half the diagnosis is missing: the barrier of silence

One of the pillars of autism diagnostics is communication impairment — delayed language development and subtle deficits in pragmatic communication. But rhesus monkeys do not speak.

Thus, researchers attempted to measure a complex communication disorder in a species with an inherently limited vocal repertoire. As a result, “higher-functioning” differences — where social fine-tuning is affected rather than basic survival skills — are virtually invisible in such an animal model.

The paradox of eye Constantia

In human diagnostics, avoiding eye contact is one of the classic signs of autism.

But this signal is meaningless in a monkey model. In rhesus macaques, direct and prolonged eye contact does not indicate social interest — it signals threat and aggression. A socially competent or anxious monkey will avert its gaze to avoid conflict.

In other words, what is a symptom in humans is normal behavior in monkeys. The two species’ “behavioral lexicons” do not match, meaning that one of autism’s core human indicators cannot be measured — and would be easily misinterpreted — in this model.

Statistical insensitivity and the “Cage Effect”

The most serious issue, however, is statistical.

The study itself acknowledges that the negative behaviors examined (such as stereotypic rocking or self-injury) occurred at near-zero levels in all groups — including the controls. This represents a failure of the measurement scale.

If the control group shows almost none of the behaviors against which differences could be compared, then it becomes impossible to detect deviations unless they are catastrophic in magnitude. Moreover, the laboratory environment (an understimulating cage) naturally suppresses social interactions, or triggers boredom-induced compensatory behaviors (zoochosis) that mask genuine neurological symptoms.

The test used simply lacked the sensitivity to detect subtle differences — meaning that the “negative result” is not evidence of health, but evidence of an inadequate measurement tool.

SUMMARY

The anatomy of a scientific alibi

The story of the two studies is a textbook example of how a scientific result can be “refuted” without ever answering the original question.

The 2015 study successfully demonstrated that vaccines do not cause massive cell death, and that by 18 months of age the animals are anatomically intact.

But this was never the question.

The cynicism of the 2015 study (Gadad et al.) reaches its peak when it buries the earlier findings within its references. Among the authors we even find the same Laura Hewitson who published the alarming 2010 results.

The paper does cite the 2010 experiment, but what does it remain completely silent about?

About the fact that the earlier study documented:

delayed development of newborn reflexes ,

disrupted amygdala maturation (increased volume),

and alarming functional abnormalities in the brain’s opioid system on PET/MRI scans.

The 2015 text omits these findings entirely. It refers to the earlier paper only in a technical sense (“this is where we took the vaccination schedule from”), as if the biological warning signs had never happened.

The original question in 2010 was: “Does the intensive vaccination schedule cause measurable functional disturbances in infant brain maturation — particularly in the opioid system — and do early behavioral signs of this appear, such as delayed newborn reflexes?” The 2015 study sidestepped this question. It did not use PET, did not examine the infant period, and did not re-measure the early survival reflexes (sucking, rooting, grasping) that had been the earliest warning signs in 2010. The 2015 study looked only at the end point of the process — at a different age, with different tools — when many developmental disturbances could already have been masked by natural compensation. Thus, science “washed clean” the vaccines, but the real answer remains missing: Why were those signs seen in the brains and reflexes of infant monkeys in 2010, and what would we find if someone repeated the experiment today using the exact same methods?

Support my work by purchasing these products! If you choose to do so, I sincerely appreciate your support!

BEMER:

BEMER therapy is beneficial because it enhances microcirculation, the process responsible for delivering oxygen, nutrients, and immune cells to tissues while removing waste products. By improving blood flow in the smallest blood vessels, BEMER supports cellular regeneration, faster recovery, and overall vitality. It is particularly useful for individuals experiencing poor circulation, fatigue, or slow healing processes. Unlike conventional treatments, BEMER uses a patented electromagnetic signal that stimulates natural physiological functions without invasive procedures or side effects. Scientific studies have shown its effectiveness in promoting better oxygenation, increased energy levels, and enhanced overall well-being.



BEMER PURCHASE LINK

B-EPIC:

Innovative health-related products. My personal favorite is Regener8, which contains curcumin.

B-EPIC PURCHASE LINK



ZINZINO:

A natural supplement line rich in polyphenols, designed to provide a balanced omega-fatty acid profile for better overall health.

ZINZINO PURCHASE LINK



NEUMI:

A revolutionary nanotechnology-based glutathione supplement – a unique solution worldwide.

NEUMI PURCHASE LINK

KANNAWAY: