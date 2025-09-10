The Suppressed Study: Aaron Siri Reveals the True Safety Balance of Childhood Vaccines. The Results Are Shocking.

MAGYAR VERZIÓ IDE KATTINTVA OLVASHATÓ.



In the afternoon of September 9, 2025, at Capitol Hill in Washington, the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations held a hearing entitled:

“How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines.”

The purpose of the hearing was to demonstrate how scientific research and the publication process become distorted when political and economic interests override real results—particularly with regard to the safety of vaccines.

It is no coincidence that this comes after the fact that the mass administration of mRNA vaccines in recent years, with their brutal adverse event profile, has completely shaken public confidence in vaccine safety. Hundreds of thousands of VAERS reports and the experiences of millions of families pointed to adverse effects within a short time frame that are unprecedented in the history of vaccines in terms of their speed and scale. As a result, many people’s eyes have been opened, and more and more have begun to question the blindly, almost religiously, followed dogmas of vaccination.

This is precisely why we have now reached the point where, in America, real science—presenting inconvenient but real findings—is finally being given space , in contrast to the unquestioned vaccine creed that has dominated for decades.

At this hearing, attorney Aaron Siri testified, presenting evidence that could fundamentally change the perception of childhood vaccine safety as it has been known until now.

The Institute of Medicine (IOM) Admission

Siri reminded the committee that in 2013, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services commissioned the Institute of Medicine (IOM) to review the entire body of scientific literature on the safety of the CDC’s childhood vaccination schedule.

The result was shocking: such studies simply did not exist. No long-term comparative research had ever been conducted on the health outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.

Thus, the IOM could only state: “There is no evidence that the schedule is unsafe.” But this is not the same as having evidence that it is safe!

The Henry Ford Medical Center Study

In 2017, the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) succeeded in initiating a large-scale comparative study at the Henry Ford Medical Center under the leadership of Dr. Marcus Zervos. This institution had been collecting health data on tens of thousands of children for decades, making it an ideal foundation for such research.

It is important to emphasize: the researchers were entirely mainstream scientists, firmly pro-vaccine.

The study was originally launched precisely to finally prove that the so-called “anti-vaccine” claim—that unvaccinated children are healthier—was false.

By 2020, the analysis was completed: approximately 16,000 vaccinated children were compared with 2,000 unvaccinated children.

However, the results showed the exact opposite of what was expected:

Vaccinated children had a 4.09-fold higher rate of asthma . A 6.16-fold higher risk of autoimmune diseases . A 6.15-fold higher rate of neurodevelopmental disorders , including a 3.74-fold higher rate of developmental delay and a 4.02-fold higher rate of speech disorder . Among vaccinated children, 262 cases of ADHD were identified, compared to none among the unvaccinated. The same pattern was seen with learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and tics: zero among the unvaccinated, dozens among the vaccinated .

Overall, after 10 years, 17% of unvaccinated children had at least one chronic health problem, compared to 57% of vaccinated children.

Entered Into Hearing Record Impact Of Childhood Vaccination On Short And Long Term Chronic Health Outcomes In Children A Birth Cohort Study 268KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

But Why Wasn’t the Study Published?

The doctors who conducted the research acknowledged that the study was well-designed and accurate, yet they did not submit it for publication. The reason was simple: the results did not fit the official narrative. Dr. Zervos feared losing his job, while Dr. LaMuretto felt that publication would “make doctors uncomfortable.” Thus, the study remained in the drawer—until now.

This study is the first large-scale, data-verified comparison of the health status of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.

And its results show the exact opposite of what has been claimed until now: vaccines not only failed to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, they multiplied it.

This is truly a game changer: it overturns everything that has been said about the safety of childhood vaccines. If science operated honestly, this study would have immediately become a central topic of debate. Instead, it was buried—but now that it has come to light, it can no longer be ignored.

The Only Path Forward: Freedom of Choice

Paradoxically, it may be the catastrophic and undeniable tidal wave of adverse effects triggered by the mRNA vaccines that we have “to thank.” This unprecedented experience, directly affecting millions of families, was the brutal force that finally broke through the decades-old dam of blind faith in vaccines.

It created such a profound crisis of trust in the authorities and the pharmaceutical industry—rooted in personal experience—that it generated the social and political will to finally ask questions that had long been treated as sacred and untouchable. That is how we arrived at a genuine reexamination of the childhood vaccination schedule.

The mRNA experiment was the cruel spotlight that not only revealed its own dangers but also illuminated the deeply hidden mechanisms of the entire vaccine business—profit-driven operations built on suppressing data, burying inconvenient findings, and silencing critical voices.

The system has lost its most important weapon: the appearance of being beyond question. The results of the newly revealed study are not merely a dataset but the clearest proof of this lost credibility—opening the door to a new era marked by critical thinking and individual responsibility.

From this point forward, there is only one legal and acceptable option: the right to free choice. Everyone must have the right to decide for themselves, on their own responsibility, whether to accept vaccination. No coercion, no blackmail, no restrictions or exclusion can be tolerated any longer—for any reason. This study and its disclosure are not only a scientific milestone but also a moral turning point: when it comes to the health of our children, the truth can no longer be hidden, buried, or silenced—and their lives and health can no longer be gambled with.

Az alábbi termékek vásárlásával támogathatod a munkám, ha így teszel, azt előre is köszönöm!

BEMER:

A BEMER terápia előnye, hogy javítja a mikrokeringést, vagyis azt a folyamatot, amely oxigént, tápanyagokat és immunsejteket juttat a szövetekhez, miközben segít eltávolítani az anyagcsere melléktermékeit. A legkisebb erekben fokozott vérkeringés révén támogatja a sejtek regenerációját, gyorsabb felépülést és általános vitalitást biztosít. Különösen hasznos lehet azok számára, akik gyenge vérkeringéssel, fáradtsággal vagy lassú sebgyógyulással küzdenek. A BEMER egy szabadalmaztatott elektromágneses jelet használ, amely természetes élettani folyamatokat serkent anélkül, hogy invazív beavatkozásra vagy mellékhatásokra lenne szükség. Tudományos kutatások igazolják az oxigénellátás javulását, az energiaszint növekedését és az általános közérzet pozitív változását.



BEMER VÁSÁRLÁSI LINK

B-EPIC:

Egészséggel kapcsolatos innovatív termékek.

Személyes kedvencem a Regener8, amely kurkumint tartalmaz.

B-EPIC VÁSÁRLÁSI LINK



ZINZINO:

Természetes, polifenolokban gazdag étrend-kiegészítő termékcsalád, amely kiegyensúlyozott omega-zsírsav-tartalommal támogatja a szervezet egészségét.

ZINZINO VÁRÁSLÁSI LINK



NEUMI:

Forradalmi, nanotechnológiás glutationpótlás – egyedülálló megoldás a világon.

NEUMI VÁSÁRLÁSI LINK

KANNAWAY: