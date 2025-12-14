MAGYAR VERZIÓ IDE KATTINTVA OLVASHATÓ.



One of history’s most well-known paradoxes is the case of Al Capone. Everyone knew he was a ruthless criminal who turned the streets of Chicago into a bloodbath — yet he did not end up behind bars for murder. The “big crimes” were simply too difficult to prove: witnesses fell silent, evidence vanished. In the end, what brought him down was something seemingly dull and mundane: tax evasion. The documents were there, black and white.

The very same dynamic is now emerging in the Pfizer/BioNTech affair.

For years, debate has raged over the potential toxic effects of mRNA technology and the spike protein, over myocarditis, sudden deaths, and many other serious clinical phenomena. These questions are real, yet in individual cases, direct causality is extremely difficult to prove. Scientific discourse is further drowned out by the noise of official narratives and business interests.

But now, the “tax evasion” has surfaced.

In our previous article, we already revealed how BioNTech’s own researchers implicitly acknowledged the technological limitations of industrial-scale manufacturing.

As a result, it has now become officially clear: the replacement of the manufacturing technology, the shift between “Process 1” and “Process 2,” and the documented contamination issues arising from this switch are no longer matters of interpretation.

This is not a matter of belief, and not a conspiracy theory. These claims are supported by independent laboratory measurements and regulatory documents themselves.

It is time to put the full picture together.

Below, we present the specific mechanism — the “bait and switch” — through which the laboratory-pure process used in clinical trials was replaced, prior to public use, by an industrial-scale manufacturing technology with a different contamination profile.

There is a moment in an investigation when suddenly everything seems to fall into place

When leaked emails, measurements from independent laboratories, and the manufacturer’s quiet statements merge into a single, coherent whole. This is the kind of case where you may already have almost all the puzzle pieces, yet part of you wishes you would not put them together. Not because it is complicated, but because the resulting picture is so disturbing that it hurts to look at.

But there is no way back. In our previous analysis, we examined BioNTech’s 2024 study, which revealed that during the production of mRNA vaccines, significant amounts of unwanted by-products (such as dsRNA) can be generated.

Many may ask the question: “How could this have been approved at all?”

The answer lies in an industrial-scale change in manufacturing technology, referred to in the scientific literature simply as “Process 1 vs. Process 2.”

This article reveals how regulators were circumvented, and how BioNTech’s own study confirms what independent laboratories and the Slovak government report have already shown: based on the documents, the manufacturing process and purity of the product intended for the public materially differed from what was presented in the clinical trials.

1. The bait: “Process 1” (the clean, PCR-based method)

When Pfizer/BioNTech conducted the decisive clinical trials in 2020 — on which the 95% efficacy announced to the world was based — they used an extremely expensive and slow, yet “surgically clean” method to produce the starting material.

This procedure is known in technical language as “Process 1” (Clinical Supply).

The core of the method: To manufacture mRNA, a DNA template is essential. In the clinical trials, this template was produced using PCR technology (polymerase chain reaction).

Why is this the “gold standard”? PCR is a synthetic, chemical process . It takes place in a test tube, without living cells or bacteria. Because there are no biological “factories” involved, the process is free from risks originating from bacterial host cells (such as plasmids or cell-wall debris).

The result: At the end of the process, a pristine-purity DNA template was obtained. The resulting vaccine was free from bacterial DNA contamination, and the integrity of the mRNA was exceptionally high, at around 78%.

The trap: With this “laboratory prototype,” trust was secured. Although even this “clean” version already carried serious risks due to LNP technology and spike protein expression toxicity (discussed in more detail in this article, in the mRNA section, HERE), Process 1 was at least cleaner in terms of manufacturing waste.

The world believed this was the quality it would receive — while the manufacturer knew perfectly well that it is physically impossible to produce billions of doses at industrial speed using the PCR method.

2. The switch: “Process 2” (industrial bacterial fermentation)

When politics demanded “light-speed” mass production, Pfizer had to change technology. Instead of clean chemical amplification, they switched to the workhorse of biotechnology: industrial-scale fermentation.

This became “Process 2” (Commercial Supply).

The core of the method: Instead of pure PCR, the DNA templates were produced using E. coli bacteria . Plasmids (circular DNA rings) were inserted into the bacteria, which were then multiplied in massive tanks.

The structural risk: By its very nature, the E. coli–based template production of Process 2 carries the risk of endotoxin and other host-cell–derived contaminants . To extract the DNA, the bacteria must be broken apart.

The limits of purification: BioNTech’s 2024 study admits that removing these contaminants cannot be perfect at industrial scale. The document outlines a “contamination triad” that can pass through purification filters:

IVT by-products (dsRNA, abortive RNA) — their formation is unavoidable. RNA:DNA hybrids — according to the study, the purification enzyme (DNase) breaks these down with 100-fold lower efficiency, allowing plasmid DNA fragments to remain. Non-nucleotide contaminants (endotoxins, metal ions) — which can trigger extreme immune responses even in very small amounts.

The core of the scandal:

The public did not receive the clean, synthetic product tested in the clinical trials (Process 1), but a biologically “noisier” industrial formulation, potentially burdened with DNA debris and hybrids.

From BioNTech’s own assessments it follows that if these contaminants cannot be perfectly removed, they remain in the final mRNA formulation — and from there enter the human body.

This shift is not a secret conspiracy theory, but a documented fact. Source: EMA Assessment Report (Comirnaty) – February 19, 2021 (EMA/707383/2020). Fact: On pages 14–15, the report openly discusses that the manufacturing process of the material used in clinical trials (Clinical Supply) differs from that of the commercially marketed product (Commercial Supply).

3. The 2021 EMA leak: “Significant quality deterioration”

The perfect bait: “Process 1” and the illusion of laboratory purity

To understand the depth of the scandal, we must go back to 2020, to the time of the Phase 3 clinical trials. When news outlets around the world announced the magical number — “95% efficacy” — the world breathed a sigh of relief. Yet no one asked what exact material had been used to achieve this result.

The answer lies in the procedure known in technical jargon as “Process 1” (Clinical Supply).

This was the “perfect bait.” Pfizer/BioNTech produced the relatively small quantities needed for the clinical trials using a “surgically clean,” laboratory-based method. The very essence of this technology was fundamentally different from what was later used in mass production.

1. The technology: test tube vs. bacterial tank

During Process 1, a significant part of manufacturing relied on PCR technology (polymerase chain reaction) or on extremely tightly controlled, small-scale purification methods.

The key point: This was a controlled, quasi-synthetic environment . There were no industrial-scale 50,000-liter tanks filled with growing E. coli bacterial colonies .

The purity: Because the material was not produced in a “biological soup” (bacterial mass), the final product was free from toxic endotoxins originating from bacterial cell walls and from the genetic debris of lysed bacteria.

2. The quality: the “Rolls-Royce” version

According to leaked EMA documents and BioNTech’s internal data, the quality of the vaccine produced with Process 1 was outstanding:

mRNA integrity: About 78% of the mRNA strands were intact and full-length. This means the “software” (the genetic code) was clearly readable for cells.

DNA absence: Because the process did not rely on massive bacterial fermentation, the risk of plasmid DNA contamination was minimal. There was no need for aggressive enzymatic cleanup (DNase), because there was almost nothing to clean up in the first place.

3. The authorization trap

This was the product evaluated by regulatory authorities (FDA, EMA) and by global public opinion.

When the safety profile was discussed (“no serious side effects”), it referred to Process 1 .

When efficacy was measured (“95%”), it was achieved with Process 1.

This was the prototype — the “show car” in the showroom, hand-polished and built from flawless components. The problem began when the orders came in: the manufacturer started delivering, through the back door, a mass-produced product made with a completely different technology, cheaper and more contaminated (Process 2) — without informing the buyers (the public) of this switch.

The world therefore approved an industrial, bacteria-based fermentation cocktail based on the clinical results of a laboratory-pure material.

The great switch: “Process 2” and the bacteria-based industrial reality

For Pfizer’s experts and executives, the technological limitation was obvious from the very beginning: using the clean, PCR-based method applied in clinical trials (Process 1), it is physically impossible to manufacture billions of doses. It is too slow, too expensive, and too precise.

Therefore, already at the starting line, a plan was in place behind the scenes: trust and regulatory approval would be obtained with a laboratory-pure prototype, but mass production would immediately switch to the workhorse of biotechnology — cheaper and scalable industrial fermentation. This became the infamous “Process 2” (Commercial Supply).

1. The “biological soup”: why did the vaccine become contaminated?

Instead of a sterile laboratory procedure, genetically modified E. coli bacteria were used during mass production.

The process: DNA plasmids (circular DNA rings) were inserted into the bacteria, which were then multiplied in massive industrial tanks, sometimes up to 50,000 liters . Inside their bodies, the bacteria replicated the genetic blueprint of the vaccine .

The problem: To extract the DNA, the bacteria had to be broken apart at the end of the process. At that point, the pure genetic code became mixed with everything contained within a bacterium: cell-wall debris, toxic endotoxins, and the bacterium’s own chromosomal DNA. From this “biological mass,” the pure active substance was supposed to be recovered.

2. The failure of purification: BioNTech’s admission

In theory, the manufacturer attempted to remove excess DNA from the final product using an enzyme (DNase). However, BioNTech’s 2024 study revealed why this was an impossible mission:

During production, so-called RNA:DNA hybrids were formed.

According to the study, the purification enzyme breaks down these hybrids with 100-fold lower efficiency than pure DNA.

Consequence: Because purification was not perfect, bacteria-derived plasmid DNA — together with hidden SV40 sequences — could pass through the filters and enter the vials. This technological limitation is the direct cause of the contaminations now being measured.

3. The collapse of integrity (the “downgraded” vaccine)

The introduction of Process 2 led to an immediate decline in quality, which regulators also observed. From leaked EMA correspondence, published by the British Medical Journal, we know:

While in the Process 1 (clinical) material, the proportion of intact mRNA was 78% …

… in the Process 2 (public) material, this proportion dramatically fell to around 55% .

This means that in the product administered to the public, a significant portion of the mRNA was fragmented, which may imply different biological behavior and a different risk profile compared to the material used in clinical trials. EMA experts referred to this as a “significant quality difference” and expressed concern about safety risks — but political pressure ultimately overrode professional concerns.

In summary :The public was led to believe that the “clean” results of the clinical trials applied to them as well. In reality, they received a different product, made with a different technology: a bacteria-based, DNA-contaminated industrial formulation with roughly half the purity, whose specific risks (such as DNA integration) were never examined in a single large-scale human trial.

The dark side of the clinical trials: data manipulation and the dismantling of the control group

If one were to assume that the problem was limited solely to the switch in manufacturing technology (Process 1 vs. Process 2), one would be mistaken. The available documents — including investigative articles by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and court records — demonstrate that even the Phase 3 clinical trial conducted with the “clean” material was riddled with irregularities that violated scientific integrity.

1. The Ventavia scandal: silencing the internal whistleblower

Pfizer outsourced the conduct of its clinical trials to external companies. One of these was Ventavia Research Group in Texas. In the fall of 2020, the company’s regional director, Brook Jackson, realized that the trial was not being conducted in accordance with protocol and reported the irregularities to the FDA.

The allegations: According to Jackson’s evidence, staff unblinded the trial (they knew who received the vaccine and who received placebo), falsified patient data , stored vaccines improperly , and failed to follow up with participants who reported serious adverse events.

The response: Instead of investigating the case, the company was notified, and Jackson was fired with immediate effect on the very day she filed the report. Before granting emergency authorization, the FDA did not conduct an on-site inspection, and Ventavia’s allegedly falsified data were still used for final authorization. (Source: The BMJ, 2021)

2. The statistical sleight of hand: the “95%” myth

The widely publicized 95% efficacy figure was based on a handful of positive PCR tests (approximately 170 cases out of 40,000 participants). However, Dr. Peter Doshi, an editor at the BMJ, identified a hidden data category in FDA documents: “Suspected COVID-19 cases.”

The trick: During the trial, 3,410 participants — not just 170 — developed clear, protocol-defined COVID-compatible symptoms , such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain, sore throat, marked fatigue, and loss of smell or taste . These cases, however, were not confirmed by PCR testing and were therefore excluded from the primary efficacy analysis .

If these participants are included in the calculation, Doshi’s analysis suggests that the vaccine’s true efficacy could have fallen to between 19% and 29% — far below the 50% threshold required for authorization.

3. Cosmetic handling of safety data: the Maddie de Garay case

Perhaps the most disturbing example of how serious adverse events were erased from official reports is the case of Maddie de Garay, a 12-year-old girl who participated in the 12–15 age group trial.

The reality: After her second dose, the girl immediately developed severe neurological and gastrointestinal symptoms . She became wheelchair-bound , suffered from constant seizures , and required a feeding tube for nutrition.

The report: In Pfizer’s official submission to the FDA, this life-altering and permanent injury was cynically recorded as “functional abdominal pain.” Thus, a tragedy was reduced in the statistics to a mild stomach ache, maintaining the appearance of a “safe” vaccine for children.

4. The final blow: dismantling the control group

Finally, in order to eliminate the possibility of long-term comparison altogether, Pfizer took an unprecedented step. Weeks after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) — citing “ethical reasons” — the vaccine was offered to members of the placebo group, who soon received the injection as well.

This step destroyed the scientific control group. Today, it is no longer possible, within a randomized, placebo-controlled framework, to determine whether diseases appearing years later (such as cancer or heart problems) are more frequent among the vaccinated than among the unvaccinated, because the “clean” basis for comparison no longer exists.

Conclusion: The public was misled not only through the switch in manufacturing technology. The very foundation — the clinical trial itself — was built on manipulated data, concealed adverse events, and statistical tricks, while the possibility of long-term accountability was eliminated by dismantling the control group — deliberately?

Despite the warning signs, internal resistance, and glaring data gaps, politics intervened. Citing the global emergency, the EMA experts’ “Major Objection” designation was erased with a single stroke of the pen, and the quality threshold was quietly lowered to fit the manufacturer’s limitations. As a result, the “dirtier,” industrial vaccine ultimately received the green light — under the fatal misconception that the only risk of the technological switch would be, at most, mRNA fragmentation and a slight reduction in efficacy.

They were wrong. Not merely because a new technology was evaluated using an old rulebook, but also because obvious risks were underestimated and clear professional warnings were systematically brushed aside. The system was not prepared to question its own core assumptions — and when this did happen, the uncomfortable questions were not investigated, but silenced. The mRNA platform was consistently treated as a “transient,” cytoplasmic system, which made it possible to classify residual DNA from manufacturing as nothing more than technological waste. This simplification, however, did not stem from ignorance, but from a deliberate decision not to think through certain consequences. The technological leap between Process 1 and Process 2 represented not only a quantitative, but a qualitative difference. Bacterial fermentation is well known to leave behind plasmid DNA residues and RNA:DNA hybrids — this has long been understood within the field. Yet the risk was never meaningfully examined, because earlier limits designed for “naked” DNA were applied unchanged to an entirely new delivery system. This new combination — bacteria-derived DNA and a lipid nanoparticle capable of active cellular uptake — was not a blind spot, but a consciously avoided question. Attention narrowed to mRNA fragmentation, while another, deeper risk remained entirely below the radar. And that was the real mistake.

4. The hidden bomb: plasmid DNA

The greatest danger was not the damage to the mRNA, but what remained from the bacterial process (Process 2): plasmid DNA.

Because bacteria were used, the final product should have been cleared of DNA. For this purpose, an enzyme (DNase) is used, which “digests” DNA. However, BioNTech’s 2024 study, discussed in detail in the previous article, highlights the limitations of this technology:

“RNA:DNA hybrids are broken down by the purification enzyme (DNase) with 100-fold lower efficiency.”

What does this mean?

From the study’s data, it follows that the DNase process is practically incapable of completely removing DNA when it is present in the form of hybrids. As a result, a significant portion of bacteria-derived plasmid DNA — the “manufacturing template” — may have remained in the vials.

5. Independent evidence and regulatory responses

What BioNTech has now acknowledged in cautious language, independent science had measured earlier.

Kevin McKernan (USA): A former leader within a research team of the Human Genome Project , McKernan was among the first to demonstrate that the vaccines contained multiples of the permitted DNA limits — according to independent sequencing, as much as 20–30% of the total nucleic acid content could consist of bacteria-derived plasmid DNA .

The SV40 “Trojan horse”: McKernan discovered that the plasmids contain a segment known as the SV40 promoter . In genetic engineering, this sequence is known to enhance gene expression and facilitate entry into the cell nucleus .

The “hidden ingredient”: In its official response, Health Canada acknowledged that while Pfizer submitted the full plasmid sequence , it did not specifically identify the SV40-derived enhancer by name . Critics interpret this as meaning that a functional DNA motif remained effectively “invisible” during primary regulatory review .

The Slovak government investigation: In October 2024, Peter Kotlár, Slovakia’s government commissioner investigating pandemic management, confirmed in an official report that severe DNA contamination was identified in the vaccines examined and therefore recommended banning the products in the country.

The Florida–FDA clash: regulators backed into a corner

At the end of 2023, Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, formally asked the FDA in an official letter about the risk of DNA integration.

In its response, the FDA:

Did not dispute that residual DNA fragments are generated during the manufacturing process.

Argued that the amount of residual DNA falls within internationally accepted safety limits .

The criticism: Critics argue that the FDA ignored the technological leap. The old rules applied to “naked” DNA. Here, however, the DNA was packaged in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) specifically designed to enter cells. In its response, the FDA did not present any studies that specifically assessed the genomic integration risk of plasmid DNA encapsulated in LNPs.

6. Crossing the red line: why DNA contamination is the ultimate danger

Many may ask:

“If mRNA itself is already a ‘Terminator,’ and LNPs are toxic as well — as discussed in the previous article — why does that ‘small’ DNA contamination matter so much?”

The answer lies in one of the strictest laws of biology. There is a boundary that medicine may never cross without authorization and control: the cell nucleus.

A layperson-friendly explanation

A Snapchat message vs. a virus on the hard drive

Let us imagine the human body as a computer.

The promise (natural mRNA): Like a Snapchat message . It appears, delivers the information, and then disappears — without a trace .

The reality (modified mRNA): Because of pseudouridine , it does not disappear as intended . It is more like a stuck program that slows down the machine and overheats the processor (inflammation).

Plasmid DNA (the contamination): This is not stored in temporary memory. It is as if someone were secretly writing to the hard drive. DNA is a stable, hereditary information carrier. If it reaches the deep system level, it cannot simply be deleted. It remains after the next reboot. And if the cell divides, the error is copied along with it.

Professional explanation

Genomic integration (insertional mutagenesis)

In molecular biology terms, the danger lies in localization. mRNA operates in the cytoplasm. DNA contamination, however — especially with the help of an SV40 promoter — may theoretically gain access to the cell nucleus.

What happens if it does?

This is genetic Russian roulette. If the DNA becomes integrated into the human genome and disrupts a tumor suppressor gene (such as p53 or BRCA), the cell loses its ability to protect itself against cancer. This mechanism — insertional mutagenesis — is a well-known risk in gene therapies and has been associated with aggressive tumors.

Why is this worse than LNP toxicity?

LNPs are “only” toxins that may eventually be cleared from the body. DNA integration, however, is irreversible. If it occurs in a stem cell, all descendant cells will carry the defect. This is a time bomb — one that may detonate years after vaccination.

Conclusion: the greatest “bait and switch” fraud in history

Let us summarize what happened, based on the available evidence (BMJ 2021, EMA documents, BioNTech 2024):

A clean, PCR-based product , manufactured in a laboratory environment , was authorized ( Process 1 ).

The public was given a mass-produced, industrial product , manufactured using a bacteria-based technology , with a different contamination and integrity profile ( Process 2 ).

It was known that the end products of the two processes were not biologically equivalent ( EMA leaks ).

It was known that purification methods have limited effectiveness when DNA is present in the form of RNA:DNA hybrids ( BioNTech 2024 ).

The combination of DNA-based manufacturing and lipid nanoparticles enabling active cellular uptake already constituted a technological profile that would have justified evaluating the product under a gene-therapy risk category .

The presence of the SV40 promoter/enhancer did not create this risk — it made it clear and unavoidable.

While modified mRNA and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) on their own already form a biologically active drug-delivery system with toxic potential, plasmid DNA contamination moves the issue into an entirely different category: a potentially uncontrolled gene-transfer risk. The difference between the two is not merely one of degree, but of kind. One may primarily affect current health status, while the other — by its very nature — raises the possibility of long-term, even heritable consequences.

According to critical experts, this situation may meet the definition of “adulteration” — a case in which a product does not conform to the quality and technological description under which it was authorized. On a moral level, it represents a severe erosion of trust in medicine. Based on the available documents, the public did not receive the product presented during clinical authorization, but rather an unstable, differently contaminated, experimental formulation produced using bacteria-based technology — all under the authority of science itself.

7. The consequences: when could theory become reality?

If we accept the fact — and the available measurements and documents force us to — that the public did not receive pure mRNA alone, but a genetic-technology–type formulation containing residual DNA, then we must ask the most serious question:

what long-term health consequences could this have?

Based on well-established principles of molecular biology, the components potentially present during Process 2 — plasmid DNA, functional regulatory sequences (such as an SV40 promoter), and lipid nanoparticles enabling active cellular uptake — could, in theory, open multiple pathological pathways. While a direct cause-and-effect relationship could only be confirmed through targeted, long-term studies (which are not currently being conducted), the biological mechanisms are known, and in several places they overlap with the clinical phenomena doctors report worldwide.

1. The “factory that can’t be switched off” – chronic inflammation and autoimmune processes

One of the core promises of mRNA technology was that the information would break down quickly. DNA, by contrast, is a stable molecule. If plasmid DNA were to enter cells, it is theoretically possible that target-protein production could persist not for days, but for much longer.

Such sustained antigen presence could lead to chronic immune activation, which over time may exhaust the immune system and contribute to the development of inflammatory, autoimmune-type processes. This could be consistent with increasingly reported symptoms such as persistent fatigue, myocardial involvement, or new-onset autoimmune conditions — even if their cause has not yet been established in a unified way.

2. Genomic instability – the question of cancer risk

The most serious theoretical risk is linked to the possibility of DNA entering the cell nucleus. If a DNA segment containing regulatory elements were to integrate into the genome, it could pose the danger of so-called insertional mutagenesis — a mechanism known in gene-therapy research that can disrupt the function of tumor suppressor genes(such as p53).

Around the world, more and more oncologists report the emergence of unusually behaving, rapidly progressing tumorsin younger age groups. While there is currently no official consensus on the causes, the theoretical mechanism of genomic instability is one of the explanations that cannot simply be dismissed on scientific grounds — especially as long as targeted molecular studies are not carried out.

3. The silent epidemic – the question of excess mortality

In many developed countries, persistently elevated excess mortality has been observed even after the pandemic subsided, particularly among younger and middle-aged groups. Cardiovascular events, sudden deaths, and unexplained collapses appear in the statistics.

Official explanations often point to “Long COVID.” However, in light of the manufacturing and technological issues now becoming known, the question is legitimate:

is it possible that the observed phenomena are not caused by the virus, but by the long-term consequences of an insufficiently investigated biotechnological intervention?

We cannot state with certainty that this explanation is entirely correct. But we can say that the nature and combination of the manufacturing contaminants could be biologically capable of initiating processes that lead to chronic inflammation, genomic instability, and long-term health damage.

While authorities have been unwilling to conduct targeted, transparent investigations, independent experts have already stepped in.

Geneticist Kevin McKernan and Prof. Phillip Buckhaults, a cancer researcher at the University of South Carolina, confirmed through laboratory measurements the presence of foreign DNA fragments in the vaccines.

In his official testimony before the South Carolina Senate, given under oath, Professor Buckhaults made it clear that, based on the biological properties of the detected DNA fragments, they could be capable of triggering the mechanism of insertional mutagenesis — that is, disrupting genomic function. This mechanism is a known and documented risk pathway in molecular oncology that could, in theory, lead to cancerous processes.

The professor clearly emphasized:

“The Pfizer vaccine is contaminated with plasmid DNA. It is not just mRNA, it has bits of DNA in it.”

He added that science already has the tools to detect a potential vaccine-derived DNA integration in tumor tissues.

“The studies must be carried out to clarify the truth,” he stated.

However, as long as these targeted investigations are not initiated at the regulatory level, or are delayed at the institutional level, the questions do not simply remain unanswered — they become increasingly serious. The uncertainty does not dissipate; instead, it intensifies with every new “unexplained” clinical case.

In the end, one single, uncomfortable question remains for those who still unconditionally defend the official narrative. If an authorized product’s composition, manufacturing technology, and genetic purity demonstrably — and covertly — differ from what the world approved; if regulators acknowledge quality deterioration in their own documents, yet look the other way — then where exactly is that line drawn? Does there even exist a degree of professional misconduct or withheld data that is capable of breaking through the wall of belief? Because if DNA contamination, falsified clinical data, and the fact of a technological switch are still not sufficient to trigger doubt, then a suspicion arises: this is no longer about science, but about faith — where the facts of reality no longer matter.

