MAGYAR VERZIÓ IDE KATTINTVA OLVASHATÓ.

The Car Without Brakes?

Imagine a headline on the front page of a newspaper. A world-famous car manufacturer announces its new flagship: the model of the century. According to the ads, this vehicle is the pinnacle of technology — faster, safer, and offering such innovative solutions that they will change everything we’ve ever thought about driving, both in terms of safety and speed. And on top of that, with government support, everyone can get one for free!

Governments line up to procure it. People scramble for the keys. The stock price skyrockets, the CEO is celebrated. The world believes a completely new era has begun.

Then, when millions are already racing down the highway at 130 km/h, the company uploads a short technical notice at the bottom of its website. In small print:

NOTICE REGARDING SPECIFIC CHARACTERISTICS OF THE MANUFACTURING PROCESS

Dear Customers, Due to the accelerated production and the new technology, it may occur that the braking system in certain models contains manufacturing debris. In some cases, this may lead to a partial or complete loss of braking performance, or even cause the vehicle to catch fire. Since additional cleaning and filtering would slow down production, we consider this risk a technological necessity. Please drive carefully.

How absurd would this sentence be:

“We know the brakes are faulty — but this is the only way we can manufacture them.”

What would happen next?

The company’s headquarters would be raided immediately.

The CEO would be taken away in handcuffs for mass endangerment.

The stock would collapse.

The media, politics, and public opinion would destroy the company within days.

Because the social contract is clear:

if a manufacturer knows that its product contains a potentially life-threatening defect and produces it with that knowledge, it is a crime.

Everyone would be rightfully outraged. It would be the biggest industrial scandal in the world.

And now let’s wake up to reality. This story is not entirely fictional — only the characters are different.

When a car company makes a mistake, we call it a scandal. When BioNTech’s 2024 study acknowledges that during the production of the “miracle vaccine,” 10–20% inflammatory impurities and manufacturing debris inevitably formed — and were injected into the bodies of millions of people… …we call that “science.”

Because how do profit and hubris override safety?

While the public was promised perfection, BioNTech’s own publication discusses in detail the unavoidable flaws of the manufacturing process.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA technology was presented as the new “miracle weapon” of modern medicine. The media, political decision-makers, and pharmaceutical giants spoke in a unified chorus: this is a “clean,” “code-based,” “precise” procedure that gives sterile instructions to the cell, without byproducts. They said: this is the triumph of digital biology.

The slogan still echoes in everyone’s ears: “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.”

Yet in July 2024, a study was published in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences that not only demolishes this narrative but also exposes one of the gravest ethical failures in the industry. Its title is dry and technical: “Understanding the impact of in vitro transcription byproducts and contaminants.”

But the authors are not external critics — they are BioNTech SE’s own researchers.

This document is the proof that the defects and contaminants arising from the manufacturing process are not accidental but systemic and well-known. The companies knew about them precisely. The authorities also knew. And yet they chose to push an experimental, manufacturing-immature product onto the world, treating the risks as nothing more than “technological characteristics.”

The Foundation of the Technology: A 40-Year-Old Method That Was Never Clean

The “soul” of mRNA vaccines is in vitro transcription (IVT). BioNTech’s own researchers describe it clearly: the basis of production is still a reaction developed in the 1980s. In practice, this process is a chemical minefield.

The study admits that the IVT reaction inevitably produces not only the intended mRNA, but also a large number of “undesired byproducts.”

The key sentence of the paper — the one that puts every previous “safe and effective” slogan in brackets — is this:

“Undesired byproducts, if not removed, may be formulated together with the full-length mRNA and can elicit immune responses in the cells.”

Dry Facts: The “Contaminated Soup” — According to BioNTech’s Own Data

To understand why we cannot speak of a “clean” medicine, let’s look at the data published by BioNTech (Lenk et al., 2024).

The document reveals that the manufacturing process is in reality a chaotic system where, alongside the “medicine,” biological waste is constantly being generated.

1. The 44% Error Rate (Abortive Transcripts)

The study cites data showing that only 56% of initiation events result in full-length mRNA.

Nearly the other half collapses into so-called abortive cycles.

Result: a mass of short, functionless RNA fragments floods the solution.

2. dsRNA Is Not a “Contaminant” — It Is an Inevitable Product

The study clearly states that double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) is not an accidental error but a natural byproduct of the manufacturing process.

Effects: it activates PKR (shutting down protein synthesis and triggering cellular stress), the OAS–RNase L system, and inflammatory pathways (TLR3, RIG-I, MDA5).

Lay translation: The body does not detect a “vaccine message” — it detects an attack.

This leads to immune overactivation and harmful inflammation.

3. RNA:DNA Hybrids — The Autoimmune Risk

These hybrids form stably and remain in the final product. Through cGAS, TLR9, and NLRP3 pathways, they induce a state resembling an autoimmune assault.

Lay translation: The body may believe its own DNA is damaged and respond with a self-destructive immune reaction.

4. The Failure of DNase Purification

Perhaps the most shocking fact in the document: the DNase enzyme responsible for degrading hybrids is at least 100 times less effective on hybrids than on normal DNA.

Consequence: the purification step is non-functional for this contaminant. The hybrids almost certainly remain in the final product.

5. Insufficient Purification Methods

The study states plainly: cellulose-based purification does not remove hybrids, and chromatography does not eliminate all dsRNA.

The effective methods (e.g., HPLC) are too slow and too expensive for mass production.

Consequence: contaminants regularly slip through the process.

6. Flying Blind: Contaminants They Cannot Even Detect

The study admits that detecting dsRNA shorter than 50 base pairs is currently not possible.

Lay translation: There are manufacturing defects that they cannot detect — and therefore cannot control. Production occurred blindfolded.

7. Additional Contaminants: Enzymes, Endotoxins, Metal Ions

The document lists several “non-nucleotide” contaminants (RNases, metal ions) that can remain from packaging or purification, further increasing toxicity.

8. The Authors: An Internal Admission

At the end of the study it states: “The authors are full-time employees of BioNTech SE.” This is not an accusation from an external or hostile group. This is the manufacturer’s own internal specialists making an official scientific admission about the limitations of the technology.

Russian Roulette on the Production Line: The Impossibility of Purification

The most shocking aspect is the cynical handling of the technological limitation. Why aren’t these contaminants filtered out? BioNTech’s study (page 11) admits the reason: because on an industrial scale, this is almost impossible.

“The removal of product-related contaminants… presents a particular challenge, as these species share similar physicochemical properties with the final mRNA product.”

This is what turned the vaccine into a form of industrial Russian roulette in practice. Since purification efficiency fluctuates, the quality of different production batches varied drastically.

One vial contained fewer contaminants.

Another could contain significantly more dsRNA and RNA debris.

Millions of people received injections whose precise composition — the proportion of this “biological waste” — varied even for the manufacturer. This is what the industry calls a quality-assurance nightmare — yet it was approved.

The Great Deception: The Absence of Informed Consent

Here we arrive at the darkest point of the story. At vaccination sites, patients were deprived of the information necessary to make a real decision.

No one said: “Look, due to the characteristics of the manufacturing process, the vial may contain a significant amount — even tens of percent — of unintended RNA products (abortive fragments, dsRNA, RNA:DNA hybrids). These byproducts can trigger immune reactions, inflammation, or even autoimmune processes. Do you accept this risk?”

Instead, they said: “Perfectly clean, safe, and it breaks down.”

This was not merely a marketing tactic — it was a violation of medical ethics. The manufacturers knew exactly — the scientific literature of decades had shown — that the technology is “noisy” and pro-inflammatory, yet they concealed this “minor detail.”

Katalin Karikó and the “Terminator” Paradox

This is where the psychological and scientific depth of the story becomes most severe. Katalin Karikó’s Nobel-winning discovery was based on a simple biological fact: natural mRNA is immediately recognized, attacked, and destroyed by the body. To avoid this, she developed nucleoside modification (the incorporation of pseudouridine).

This modification turned mRNA into what critics mockingly call “Terminator mRNA” — a synthetic, non-natural molecule that bypasses the immune system’s defenses, resists degradation, and forces the cell to produce protein for an uncontrollably long time.

And here comes the lethal contradiction. While Karikó made the core ingredient “silent” and long-lasting, the BioNTech study proves that the manufacturing technology (IVT) continues to generate huge amounts of inflammatory debris (dsRNA, abortive fragments).

Karikó created a “stealth bomber,” but the assembly line that builds it is filled with explosive waste. She, of all people, understood how sensitive RNA-based technologies are — and how violently they can trigger the immune system if impurities enter the system. Yet she did not warn about the risks of manufacturing contaminants. Instead, she described the moment of discovery in an interview like this:

“The cells — unlike anything we had seen before — started producing the protein… I dreamed that I was God.”

Did this “divine” euphoria blind her to reality? Did she believe she had perfected the molecule, while overlooking the fact that the combination of industrially generated contaminants and the hyper-stable, “bombproof” modified mRNAcould pose unpredictable, far-reaching physiological risks to the human body?

But Why Is It Still on the Market? — The “Too Big to Fail” Trap

If even BioNTech’s own researchers described the risks in 2024, why isn’t the technology being halted?

Escape forward: Naturally, the study does not recommend stopping production — instead, it looks for new purification tricks, all while the product remains on the market. They are effectively “fixing the airplane while flying it.”

Too big to fail: If they were to officially acknowledge now that mRNA manufacturing is fundamentally contaminated, it wouldn’t just bring down Pfizer and Moderna — it would also destroy the credibility of the regulators and politicians who approved them.

The business of the future: Entire cancer therapies and multibillion-dollar business models have already been built on mRNA. Profit interests continue to override safety.

The Technology of Total Loss of Control

BioNTech’s 2024 publication would, on its own, be sufficient evidence to justify an immediate review of this technology. A product that is proven to contain manufacturing debris and immunogenic contaminants would never receive approval under normal, peacetime regulatory standards.

But the most alarming reality is that this contamination is only the tip of the iceberg.

Even if all manufacturing defects were magically eliminated tomorrow, the mRNA platform would still remain an uncontrollable experiment, because:

The Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) trap: The lipid shell that carries the mRNA is toxic on its own, and worst of all, it cannot be controlled. It can cross the blood–brain barrier and the placenta, exposing the brain and the fetus to direct risk. Uncontrolled distribution: We were told the injection “stays in the arm.” This was not true. The material spreads throughout the entire body, accumulating in the liver, bone marrow, and ovaries, posing risks of severe organ damage. The unknown dose: This is the only “medicine” in medical history where the doctor does not know how much active product the patient receives. The injection contains only the code. How much spike protein the patient’s body produces from it? No one knows. It may be very little — or it may be a thousand-fold, toxic amount. Uncontrolled duration: The process has no “off switch.” Once the body begins production, it continues until the mRNA finally degrades — or until the immune system destroys its own cells.

All of this has been acknowledged publicly in a previous video by the NIH director (Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University):

In summary: we have a technology that is manufacturing-contaminated, its delivery system is toxic, and both its doseand duration are unknown. This is no longer medicine. It is a global industrial gamble in which the stakes are paid by an unsuspecting population.