The continuous stream of lies has by now not only destroyed public trust for many people, but has also cost millions of lives. And today the same cast of characters is repeating itself: the silence about all of this continues to cause harm. The facts are right in front of us like screaming pieces of evidence: graphs, statistics, and the now-everyday sudden cardiac arrests. Every data point tells a story — only no one wants to hear it, or to ask the obvious question: could all of this be connected to the mass intervention whose long-term effects were never examined, yet was sold with a single message: ‘safe and effective’.

The truth in this matter is ultimately not political — but biological, demographic, and above all, human. And anyone who is brave enough to ask the right questions, and then listen to the answers, arrives at the same conclusion: every sign points in the same direction.

The china shop once trampled by the elephant now lies in ruins, yet those in power — politicians, medical institutions, media outlets, and “experts” — go on pretending nothing happened. They keep repeating: “the pandemic is over, everything is fine.” But the numbers do not stay silent.

COVID-19 as a direct cause of death may have vanished from the statistics — yet the mortality curves have not returned to baseline. In the world’s most highly vaccinated countries, those that most strictly enforced lockdowns and upheld the COVID narrative, a mysterious excess mortality remains. Young, healthy people are dying from sudden cardiac arrest. Aggressive cancers are appearing with unprecedented frequency. Neurodegenerative diseases — ALS, Parkinson’s, dementia — have increased dramatically compared to the pre-vaccine years.

The official explanations — stress, lifestyle, “delayed treatments” — are increasingly weak attempts to cover up the obvious. Because what happened was not a mere side effect, but the consequence of a global biological experiment — one that interfered with human cells, and whose effects are only now becoming visible.

This article is not meant to spin a conspiracy theory, but rather — even if a clear causal link cannot yet be stated scientifically — to examine official statistics, demographic data, and biological mechanisms to seek an answer: why has the natural order restored itself in Bulgaria, while mortality continues to rise in Singapore and Japan? And why do we see the same disheartening pattern in the United States and Canada?

The picture that emerges is not only disturbing — it permanently changes what we thought we knew about “health,” “science,” and “safety.” This is the truth that power dares not speak.

Main findings of the article, summarized in bullet points:

Before diving into the detailed analysis, here are the key conclusions revealed by the global data:

1. The source code of fear – The great PCR fraud:

The entire pandemic narrative was built on a — to put it mildly — misleading test. A recent 2025 German study found that PCR tests may have exaggerated the number of actual infections by up to sevenfold, since even the mere presence of viral fragments on the mucosa was classified as an infection. This “positive inflation” became the foundation of global panic.

2. The minimally vaccinated control group (Bulgaria):

In the country with one of the lowest vaccination rates, after a pandemic wave worsened by globally applied but faulty treatment protocols, mortality returned to normal within two years. Their biological system recovered.

3. The institutionalized lie (Remdesivir protocol):

The 2021 mortality peak was driven not only by the virus but also by the politically and financially motivated use of Remdesivir — a drug proven by WHO’s own studies to be ineffective and potentially harmful.

4. The laboratory-precision experiment (Singapore, Japan):

In the world’s most highly vaccinated nations, mortality has remained persistently above normal levels, while the incidence of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases (such as ALS) has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. Their biological systems have been destabilized.

5. The insurers’ alarm (USA):

As early as early 2022, the CEO of an American life insurance company reported a “staggering” 40% increase in mortality among 18–64-year-olds — an event described as catastrophic for the entire industry.

6. The scientific verdict (Ioannidis et al., Austria):

A 2025 study by the world-renowned Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis documented scientifically that post-pandemic excess mortality disproportionately affects young people — and cannot be attributed to COVID itself.

7. The decisive evidence (South Korea):

Two studies published in 2025, each analyzing data from tens of millions of people, delivered a scientific verdict. One statistically confirmed that mRNA vaccines increase the risk of several types of cancer (lung, breast, prostate, thyroid), while the other revealed that multiple doses are associated with a dramatic weakening of immune defense against everyday infections.

The following chapters will explore each of these points in detail, supported by data and factual evidence.

The Source Code of Fear:

The Great PCR Fraud

Before we delve into the detailed analysis of each country’s trajectory, we must first understand the foundation of the entire pandemic narrative: the PCR test — the molecular magnifier through which authorities amplified fear to infinity.

To grasp this, imagine the body’s first line of defense — the nasal and throat mucosa — as a doormat at the entrance of a house. Its job is to catch pathogens before they enter the body. Most viruses get trapped there — exactly as intended — and our immune system quietly neutralizes them. We are neither ill nor contagious at this stage. Someone merely stepped on our doormat.

During the COVID pandemic, however, authorities began examining this doormat with an extremely sensitive magnifying glass — and treated every speck of dust as proof of infection inside the house.

That magnifying glass was the PCR test.

The revealing study that rewrites the history of the pandemic

A very recent 2025 paper published in Frontiers in Epidemiology presented a German study that fundamentally challenges the official pandemic figures. The researchers analyzed an enormous dataset spanning three years from Germany’s largest laboratory network (ALM): tens of millions of PCR test results were compared with hundreds of thousands of IgG antibody tests.

The difference is crucial:

The PCR test detects even a fragment of the virus’s genetic material — a “speck of dust on the doormat.”

The IgG antibody proves that the body mounted a genuine, systemic immune response because the virus actually entered the “house.”

The researchers sought to answer a simple but essential question: among those declared PCR-positive, how many were truly infected?

The result was staggering: only 14% of PCR-positive individuals developed detectable IgG antibodies. In other words, only one in seven PCR-positive people was genuinely infected. In the remaining cases, the virus never made it past the mucosal barrier.

The authors of the study state:

“The majority of PCR-positive cases did not correspond to actual infections, as evidenced by the absence of an IgG response.”

This means precisely that the daily reported “new case numbers” did not actually represent infected individuals, but were in fact 86% false-positive test results , artificially inflating the true epidemiological situation many times over.

This “positive inflation” was caused by the extremely high cycle threshold (CT value) used in most laboratories, typically between 35 and 45.

Such a setting was even acknowledged by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who admitted that above 35 cycles the test is likely detecting only “dead nucleotides,” meaning insignificant viral debris. The WHO later quietly confirmed this issue in an early 2021 advisory — but by then, the panic machinery was already running at full speed.

All this created an unprecedented, multi-hundred-billion-dollar global testing industry.

The mass, often mandatory testing of governments, corporations, and individuals not only fueled fear but also became an enormous business.

Testing acted as fuel on the fire: the more tests were conducted, the more (often clinically meaningless) positive cases were found — which in turn justified harsher measures and even more testing.

This artificially generated data flood became the fertile ground on which the social spiral of fear blossomed.

From False Alarm to Trojan Horse:

How the Body’s Natural Defense Was Bypassed

The artificially inflated global panic was no accident — it was the first act of a carefully scripted scenario. After the false alarm came the “logical” next step: a so-called “solution” that bypassed the body’s natural defense system entirely.

The natural immune system has spent millennia perfecting its strategy to stop respiratory viruses at the front line — the mucosal barrier, our metaphorical “doormat.” Here, the body can neutralize threats with the least energy, least risk, and minimal damage to vital tissue cells.

The mRNA injection, by contrast, acted as a biological Trojan horse. It evaded the body’s gatekeepers and smuggledinto the system a laboratory-modified blueprint for the toxic spike protein — forcing the body to produce the toxin itself.

In other words, while most natural viruses would have been stopped at the “doormat,” the injection launched its attack inside the house. The body was compelled to mount a far more intense, systemic, and destructive immune response. This artificially induced internal war became the direct cause of the systemic side effects described in later chapters — inflammation, autoimmune and cancerous reactions, and the collapse of cellular balance.

The German study, therefore, revealed with scientific precision that it was never the virus itself that was “invincible,” but rather that the strategy was flawed. Through a misinterpreted test, panic was created — and then, although the study itself does not say this explicitly, the proposed “solution” triggered a battle inside the body that nature’s wisdom intended to be fought at the gates.

And now, let’s look at the first country.

Bulgaria – The Natural Control Group

If we look at the post-pandemic years as one vast global experiment, Bulgaria could be seen as the group that refused to follow the mainstream script. Despite its social and economic difficulties, this Eastern European country became, by circumstance, a natural control group.

A nation that doesn’t trust the system

In Bulgaria, public distrust toward government institutions, international organizations, and the pharmaceutical industry runs deep. The legacy of the post-Soviet era, systemic corruption, and skepticism toward outside directives (whether from Brussels or the WHO) combined to produce a society largely resistant to the official narrative.

As a result, while much of the Western world in 2021 hailed mRNA vaccines as salvation, Bulgaria’s vaccination rate remained only a fraction of the European average. By early 2022, less than 30% of the population had received even one dose — the lowest rate in the European Union by far.

2021: when the COVID narrative raged in Bulgaria — and delivered its “proof”

The international media portrayed this situation as the triumph of ignorance and conspiracy thinking, especially when mortality numbers spiked dramatically in 2021. According to Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute, nearly 149,000 people died that year — a 38% increase compared to 108,000 deaths in 2019. The narrative was clear: “See what happens when a nation refuses vaccination.”

This interpretation was reinforced by the globally applied, highly controversial methodology that attributed virtually every death to COVID-19 if the deceased had ever tested positive by PCR — regardless of the actual cause of death. Thus, an elderly patient who died of a heart attack or stroke was still counted as a “COVID death” if they had a prior positive test. This methodological distortion artificially inflated mortality figures and fueled panic — and policymakers based their decisions on these manipulated data.

At that time, Bulgaria — like many other countries — followed the WHO’s standardized treatment protocol, later deemed disastrously flawed by numerous experts. The “stay at home until your condition worsens” principle meant that most patients sought medical help too late, often already suffering from bacterial co-infections and severe oxygen deficiency.

Once hospitalized, treatment focused not on reducing inflammation or supporting the immune system, but on antiviral drugs — including Remdesivir, infamous for its severe side effects. Fever, a natural immune response, was routinely suppressed, hindering recovery.

In severe cases, invasive mechanical ventilation was often applied too early and too aggressively — with reported mortality rates between 50% and 90%. Thus, the outcome in many cases was not caused by the virus itself but by delayed intervention, misguided therapeutic strategies, and a fear-driven feedback loop amplified by policy.

This systemic failure explains why Bulgaria saw a dramatic rise in deaths in 2021, while low vaccination rates were blamed. Yet once the panic subsided and faulty protocols were abandoned, the mortality curve naturally returned to baseline.

Detour: The Remdesivir Protocol – The Battle Between Science and Power To understand Bulgaria’s 2021 mortality peak, it is not enough to look at the virus or the lack of vaccination; we must also consider a third, decisive factor: the centrally imposed, scientifically questionable, and potentially harmful treatment strategy. As a member of the EU, Bulgaria was fully part of the centralized procurement program established by the European Commission in partnership with the pharmaceutical giant Gilead. In October 2020, the Commission signed a billion-euro contract on behalf of 37 European countries to purchase Remdesivir. According to the treatment protocol, severely ill patients were to be given this expensive and controversial drug, which several studies had already linked to kidney and liver damage. The most absurd part of this story, however, is that while Brussels and Washington used their political and financial influence to impose Remdesivir on the world, the WHO’s own large-scale Solidarity Trial had already delivered a damning verdict by the end of 2020: “Remdesivir does not reduce mortality, does not speed up recovery, and provides no clinically meaningful benefit.” The significance of the Solidarity Trial cannot be overstated. It was not just one study among many — it was one of the most ambitious real-time global experiments in medical history. More than 11,000 patients were enrolled from nearly 500 hospitals in 30 countries during the most chaotic phase of the pandemic. This “pragmatic” trial sought to answer the only question that truly mattered: Does the drug save lives? The global data gave a clear and devastating answer: No. In contrast, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) — led by Dr. Anthony Fauci — promoted a much smaller, Gilead-funded trial known as ACTT-1. Conducted on just over a thousand patients under highly controlled conditions, it reported only marginal benefits in secondary outcomes (like “time to recovery”) while finding no meaningful effect on mortality. But drugs are not approved by science — they are approved by regulatory agencies. The U.S. FDA and the European EMA accepted the industry-backed, weaker American study while ignoring the Solidarity Trial’s far larger and more revealing global findings. By then, billion-euro contracts were already signed, and political prestige had overridden scientific truth. The Remdesivir saga thus became a textbook example of how “following the science” in practice meant following power and profit. It was a battle between independent, real-time global science and narrow, industry-driven data. The mortality disaster of 2021 was therefore not only about the virus — it was also about a consciously sustained, institutionalized lie.

The Bulgarian Turnaround: The Restoration of Biological Balance

The story, however, did not end there. In 2022, as milder variants of the virus spread and the drastic hospital protocols were phased out, the mortality curve began to plunge. By 2023, the total number of deaths had fallen to 101,000 — below the pre-pandemic level.

The Bulgarian mortality data illustrate this pattern clearly. According to the Bulgarian National Statistical Institute, the country recorded 108,083 deaths in 2019, 124,735 in 2020, and 148,995 in 2021. In 2022, total mortality fell to 118,814, in 2023 to 101,006, and in 2024 to 100,736 — meaning that for two consecutive years, total mortality was already below the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

This phenomenon can be perfectly explained by the epidemiological concept known as the “pull-forward” (mortality harvesting) effect. According to this theory, a severe epidemic wave “pulls forward” the deaths of individuals already suffering from serious chronic illnesses — people who would likely have died within the following years regardless. The more deadly the initial wave — as was the case in Bulgaria during the Delta period and under the flawed treatment protocols — the stronger the subsequent compensatory phase, during which mortality drops below the long-term average.

Nature did its work: the system rebalanced itself.

No lasting excess mortality remained, and no mysterious waves of new diseases appeared.

The Lesson of the Control Group

Bulgaria’s case is crucial because it reveals what an almost natural epidemic dynamic looks like in a minimally intervened environment. The population was exposed to the same virus as the rest of the world — yet largely avoided participation in the mass vaccination experiment. The data show that the Bulgarian society’s biological system was capable of self-regeneration and returned to normal within two years.

The question that now arises is this: why did the same natural recovery not occur in the highly vaccinated countries, where mortality has remained persistently above pre-pandemic levels?

ulgaria is not merely a statistical anomaly. They became one of the control groups in humanity’s great experiment — and their data does not lie.

Source: The Light Australia

Singapore – The Tragedy of a Laboratory Experiment

While Bulgaria’s instinctive distrust kept its population largely outside the scope of global overreach, Singapore became its perfect opposite: a laboratory-precision experiment in total compliance. The hypermodern, digitally disciplined city-state transformed from a model of technocratic pandemic management into a stark warning sign of systemic biological failure.

In this nation of six million, the government exercised near-total control over its citizens through a digital ID system called SingPass. During the pandemic, this infrastructure became a tool of segregation: green status for the vaccinated, red for the unvaccinated. Restaurants, workplaces, and shops opened their doors only to those with a green code. Obedience was not a choice — it was a condition for survival.

As a result, by mid-2021, 92% of the population had been vaccinated — primarily with Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots. The experiment had begun.

The 2020 Illusion and the Double Standard of the Official Narrative

In 2020, during the first year of the pandemic, Singapore shone as a symbol of success. Thanks to strict lockdowns, the country reported only 29 official COVID deaths, and both the government and the media were filled with triumphant headlines.

After the vaccination campaign was completed, however, the trend reversed. According to Singapore’s national statistical office, the age-adjusted mortality rate climbed from 5.2 per 1,000 people in 2020 to 5.9 in 2022, and even in 2023 it fell only partially (to 5.6) — meaning that mortality remained persistently above pre-pandemic levels.

Independent data analysts paint a far darker picture. According to Mortality.watch’s unofficial excess-mortality database, Singapore recorded several consecutive quarters of over 25% excess deaths during 2022–23, and by the second quarter of 2023 mortality was 37% above the 2019 trend — placing Singapore at the top of the global ranking. Some analyses estimate that the cumulative excess deaths since 2020 exceed 9,000 people, more than four times the roughly 2,000 officially reported COVID deaths.

The official explanation is the familiar one: delayed treatments and an aging population. Non-mainstream analyses, however, suggest that an excess mortality spike of this magnitude and speed cannot be explained merely by demographics or “healthcare delays”, especially in a system that had previously been the model student of pandemic management.

Before the pandemic, Singapore showed stable natural population growth: each year 17,000–18,000 more people were born than died. In 2021, however — immediately after the country reached 85% booster coverage — the number of deaths suddenly surged (to 24,000–27,000), while births began to decline sharply.

As a result, natural population growth fell from 18,000 to 5,000 within three years — shrinking to around 30% of its previous level.

The chart clearly shows that from 2021 onward, Singapore’s demographic trend broke: mortality remained persistently elevated, and birth rates did not recover.

The Data Beneath the Surface: An Explosion in Cancer and Neurological Disorders

What the official agencies chose not to say was revealed instead by financial and pharmaceutical market data. Reports from analytics firms — the same ones used by hedge funds to track global drug sales — uncovered a clear pattern beginning in 2022:

Cancer drugs: Sales of key oncology medications such as Docetaxel (for breast, prostate, and lung cancer), Temodal (for brain tumors), and Abraxane (for pancreatic cancer) surged by 180–300% . Such increases cannot be explained by “catch-up” screenings or postponed treatments; they indicate the emergence of a new, large-scale patient population.

Neurodegenerative disorders: The most shocking figure came from Riluzole, a drug used to treat ALS (motor neuron disease). After thirty years of stable sales, demand for Riluzole suddenly tripled in the second half of 2021 — and has remained at that elevated level ever since. ALS is an extremely rare condition, and its incidence cannot possibly spike so sharply due to diagnostic or reporting changes.

The same alarming trend appeared in perinatal mortality data. Deaths around childbirth rose by 25–32% following the vaccination campaign — in a country that previously prided itself on having one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world.

The Admission of Biological Mechanisms

At first, these patterns were pointed out only by independent researchers and small-scale laboratory studies that dared to link them to the biological side effects of mRNA technology. Over the past year, however, several national research teams — including one funded by the Slovak government — have confirmed the presence of residual plasmid DNA fragments, including SV40-derived promoter elements, in Pfizer and Moderna vaccine samples.

These sequences are, in theory, capable of integrating into the human genome, particularly in rapidly dividing or inflamed tissues — raising a legitimate oncogenic risk.

These findings were presented during a closed session of the CDC/ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) in early 2025, where, according to the documentation, the committee formally acknowledged “the need for further investigation.”

The same studies also revealed that lipid nanoparticles can cross the blood–brain barrier, triggering neuroinflammation — a mechanism that provides a logical explanation for the unusually rapid rise in neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Parkinson’s, and dementia in the years following mass vaccination.

A Medical Mirror with Two Faces

Bulgaria and Singapore represent the two opposite ends of the same story. One largely stayed out of the experiment and saw its biological balance restored. The other carried it out with laboratory precision — and the result can be measured in persistent excess mortality and an explosive rise in cancer and neurological diseases.

Singapore’s case proves that the illusion of technological control cannot override the laws of biology. The artificial code written into the system did not bring salvation — it brought dysregulation.

The United States – The Stuck Excess Mortality

While Bulgaria’s biological system restored itself according to the laws of nature, and Singapore descended into a new form of health-system collapse, the United States is following the same unsettling path: the path of persistent excess mortality. This is a phenomenon for which there is still no official explanation — even though every piece of data points in the same direction.

The Numbers That Refuse to Fall

According to the CDC’s own records, between 2021 and 2024, more than 1.2 million excess deaths occurred in the United States — far beyond what demographic trends would have predicted. Based on the “pull-forward” effect, mortality should have declined by 2022 and normalized by 2023, just as it did in Bulgaria. But that never happened.

Instead, the mortality curve simply “stuck” above the pre-pandemic baseline:

2020: The first wave of COVID — the causes of excess mortality were clear.

2021: The mass vaccination campaign — instead of improvement, another, even higher peak.

2022–2024: The virus weakened, the pandemic was officially over, yet deaths remained 10–15% above baselineyear after year.

The official explanations — delayed treatments, lockdown-related stress, obesity — cannot plausibly account for such a large, multi-year, linear increase in mortality.

The Unexpected Victims: The Young and the Working-Age Population

The most alarming signal emerged not among the elderly, but among younger, working-age adults. Early in January 2022, data released to the public shocked the U.S. financial world. Scott Davison, CEO of OneAmerica Insurance, announced at a press conference that among their insured population aged 18 to 64, the mortality rate had risen by 40% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

He emphasized that this was an “unheard-of” increase — a rise in mortality unprecedented in the history of the insurance industry — and not an isolated anomaly but a trend seen across the entire sector. The most paradoxical part of his statement, however, was the conclusion. While Davison reported a catastrophic wave of deaths among their insured clients — a surge that coincided precisely with the rollout of mandatory vaccinations — he also announced that his own company would be mandating COVID vaccination for all employees. This contradiction perfectly exposed the cognitive dissonance of the era: hard insurance data were already sounding the alarm, yet the corporate and political establishment continued to follow the official narrative.

Signs of Biological Collapse: Sudden Cardiac Death and “Turbo Cancer”

Behind the statistics lie concrete biological processes. While autopsy reports increasingly list ‘sudden cardiac arrest of unknown cause,’ scientific research and raw data have begun to support these suspicions with relentless precision.Several high-prestige studies have documented the increased risk of heart-related mortality in young men following mRNA vaccination. This pattern was echoed in the alarming trends identified in emergency medical service data from multiple countries — including Israel, Scotland, and Germany — showing a dramatic surge in cardiac-arrest-related emergency calls starting in 2021, coinciding precisely with the mass booster vaccination campaigns.

In parallel, oncologists and pathologists around the world began reporting the phenomenon of ‘turbo cancer’: extremely aggressive, fast-progressing malignancies appearing in young, previously healthy individuals. What long seemed to be merely clinical observation eventually found its reflection in the statistical record.

Independent analyses of the CDC’s publicly accessible but highly complex WONDER database have also confirmed these clinical impressions. According to the data, between 2020 and 2023 the incidence of thyroid, lymphatic, and pancreatic cancers increased by 25–35 percent. Even more shocking, cancer mortality in younger age groups was 29 percent higher than the pre-pandemic average from 2015 to 2019.

The Academic Verdict: The Curve That Never Returned Among the Young

In September 2025, world-renowned Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis, Nobel laureate Michael Levitt, and an Austrian research team jointly published a highly significant study on post-pandemic mortality patterns.

Although the research analyzed Austrian data, its conclusions shed light on the very phenomenon discussed in this article on a global scale.

The study’s key findings were as follows:

Normal order restored among the elderly: In Austria, mortality among those aged 60 and above had returned to — and even dropped below — pre-pandemic levels by 2024. This confirms the “pull-forward” effect , as seen in Bulgaria. By 2024, COVID-19 had no detectable impact on elderly mortality.

Alarming excess mortality among the young: In stark contrast, mortality among younger age groups (especially ages 10–39 ) remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic baselines. This excess mortality was not related to COVID-19 .

Questioning official COVID death counts: The analysis found that the number of officially reported COVID deaths was likely significantly overestimated throughout the pandemic.

In their conclusion, the authors emphasized the deeply concerning trend among young people, writing:

“Post-pandemic COVID-19 deaths had no visible impact on mortality patterns in Austria and were likely overcounted. Increased post-pandemic mortality patterns in the young are particularly worrisome.”

This study therefore scientifically documents the same pattern observed in U.S. life insurance data: while COVID as a threat disappeared, a new and mysterious wave of mortality emerged among the young and working-age population. With this, Ioannidis and his colleagues provided scientific evidence that biological equilibrium has indeed not been restored — and that the problem affects the young most of all.

The case of the United States is crucial because all the data are public. The combined cardiovascular, oncological, and demographic trends point not to a single disease, but to the emergence of a systemic disorder. After the largest medical intervention in human history, the mortality curve did not rebound — it broke.

Japan – The Silent Collapse of a Disciplined Society

If Singapore was the laboratory of digital obedience, Japan was the stronghold of social discipline and health consciousness. A nation where mask-wearing and hygiene are not obligations but cultural reflexes. Despite having one of the world’s highest life expectancies and most stable healthcare systems, post-pandemic Japan met the same fate as Singapore: a quiet yet profound health crisis unfolded — one that authorities still refuse to name.

The Paradox: Record Deaths in the World’s Healthiest Population

The official 2023 data shocked the nation. Japan recorded over 90,000 excess deaths, one of the highest figures in its postwar history. Yet the vast majority of these deaths were not attributed to COVID but to vague categories such as “unspecified cardiovascular and neurological causes.”

This phenomenon revealed a deep paradox: while Japan remains one of the healthiest societies on Earth, its mortality and morbidity indicators collapsed to historic lows following the vaccination campaign. Rates of stroke, thrombosis, and cancer deaths rose sharply, while sudden deaths of unknown cause among young men doubled.

The Telltale Data of a Neurological Crisis

The most alarming signs once again emerged from pharmaceutical market analyses. Reports tracking drug sales revealed that sales of Riluzole — a medication used to treat ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) — rose by 540% between 2021 and 2023. ALS is a rare, fatal neurodegenerative disease, and such an explosive increase within a stable population would be biologically impossible without an external trigger. This trend was further confirmed by the steep rise in sales of medications used to treat Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

The most striking figures come from Japanese pharmaceutical statistics. According to the statja.com database, sales of Riluzole, after years of stagnation and decline, soared by more than 440% in a single year — from 2021 to 2022, an unprecedented surge. This explosion occurred in the generic drug market, clearly indicating the sudden emergence of a new, large patient population in Japan — precisely during the period following the mass vaccination campaign.

The Official Acknowledgment of Clinical and Market Data

Eventually, even the official authorities responded to the mounting clinical and market evidence. In 2024, Japan’s Ministry of Health released an analysis showing that deaths attributed to “unspecified neurological causes” had increased by 65% since 2021. This time frame coincides almost exactly with the period during which the vast majority of the Japanese population received Pfizer’s mRNA-based vaccine.

Japan’s case is crucial, because here one cannot blame obesity, poor healthcare, or lifestyle factors. Into an extremely stable and healthy biological system, a single, radically new biological variable was introduced — on a massive scale. The outcomes are now being relentlessly documented by the statistics themselves.

Finally, the South Korean evidence: Two studies, one verdict

The concerning patterns described earlier — the phenomenon of “turbo cancer,” the surge in demand for oncology drugs — are still dismissed by mainstream medicine as coincidences, side effects of lockdowns, or mere speculation. However, in 2025 a study published in the scientific journal Biomarker Research put an end to the guessing and provided statistical evidence supporting these suspicions.

A Large-Scale South Korean Cohort Study: Scientific Proof of a Troubling Link

A team of South Korean researchers conducted a massive cohort study involving more than 8.4 million people, aimed at assessing the risk of developing cancer one year after COVID-19 vaccination. The results confirmed the worst fears.

The study found that COVID-19 vaccination was associated with a statistically significant increase in the risk of several cancer types.

Key findings (Hazard Ratios – HR):

Prostate cancer: +68.7% increased risk (HR = 1.687)

Lung cancer: +53.3% increased risk (HR = 1.533)

Thyroid cancer: +35.1% increased risk (HR = 1.351)

Stomach cancer: +33.5% increased risk (HR = 1.335)

Colorectal cancer: +28.3% increased risk (HR = 1.283)

Breast cancer: +19.7% increased risk (HR = 1.197)

The authors highlighted that mRNA-based vaccines were specifically correlated with higher risks of thyroid, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers.

The other South Korean “admission”

When even statistics can no longer soften the blow

In November 2025, a study emerged from South Korea that amounted to nothing less than a statistical indictment of the global vaccination campaign. The research, analyzing data from more than 51 million people, revealed a devastating truth that the authors clearly tried to soften — but which can no longer be obscured by statistical fog.

The results presented on the surface of the study were already shocking on their own. The researchers found that the risk of everyday infections increased dramatically among those who were multiply vaccinated. The numbers leave no room for misunderstanding: among individuals who received 4 or more doses, compared to the combined 0–1 dose reference group:

The risk of acute nasopharyngitis—an abrupt, inflammatory infection of the nose and throat—rose by 122% . This diagnosis is the medical equivalent of a “cold,” but with far more intense and unpleasant symptoms. Among those who received four or more doses, this illness occurred more than twice as often as in the reference group.

The combined risk of all upper respiratory infections increased by 68% . This category includes nearly all common airway infections: sinusitis, pharyngitis, tonsillitis, laryngitis, and similar conditions. According to the study’s most accurate model, these infections became almost one and a half times more common among individuals who received 4 or more doses.

Pneumonia incidence was also about 20% higher in this group. While this increase is more moderate than the previous two, it is nevertheless a clear, statistically robust signal that frequent vaccination did not correlate with a strengthening of the immune system—but rather with its growing burden.

But this is only the tip of the iceberg. The study’s truly chilling message lies in its methodology. The researchers employed a kind of statistical sleight of hand: they diluted the healthy, unvaccinated control group by merging it with the weaker, more vulnerable group of individuals who had received just one dose.

But why is the group of single-dose recipients so problematic, and why does merging them with the unvaccinated amount to statistical manipulation?

Because the group of single-dose recipients is not a random sample of the population — it is a statistical catch-basin, a repository for the negative outcomes of the experiment. It is the group that collects those:

who experienced serious adverse effects after the first dose;

whose chronic illness worsened after the first shot, or whose doctor advised them not to continue;

and those who were already so frail or elderly that they could not risk taking a second dose.

By definition, this group concentrates the vulnerable individuals and the negative consequences of the intervention. Meanwhile, those who went on to receive the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th dose form a self-selected “survivor cohort” — people who clearly tolerated the intervention well enough to continue.

The researchers therefore used an already sick, damaged group as the false baseline, and compared the outcomes of the repeatedly vaccinated to this artificially weakened reference population.

The fact that the authors remain completely silent about the exact proportion of unvaccinated versus single-dose individuals in their reference group is telling in itself. It is highly likely that revealing it would have exposed the statistical sleight of hand.

Just think about what this means: the dramatic risk increases presented in the study emerged despite an experimental design structurally biased in favor of showing the vaccines as safe. The negative signal was so overwhelming that it broke through even this level of statistical manipulation. This points to one single, unavoidable conclusion: the reality that this statistical sleight of hand attempted to obscure is far darker than the already shocking numbers suggest. What the study detected is not the full truth — it is merely the tip of the iceberg, the portion of the destructive reality that no methodological trick could bury any longer. The true extent of the harm, if compared against a clean, healthy, fully unvaccinated control group, would almost certainly be far higher than what the study’s distorted numbers reveal.

And let us add that this South Korean data bomb is not a solitary star in the sky. It perfectly reinforces the same pattern that the Cleveland Clinic’s research had already uncovered earlier. Following tens of thousands of healthcare workers, the American researchers arrived at a shocking yet statistically irrefutable conclusion that has been quietly swept aside ever since:

“We found that a higher number of vaccine doses was associated with a higher risk of COVID-19…”

The verdict of the two independent analyses, each conducted on massive datasets, is therefore consistent and irrefutable: more vaccination does not mean stronger immune protection — it means more infections.

The South Korean study may well be an accidental confession — a dataset that, despite the authors’ intentions, exposes biological reality. A reality that can no longer be hidden indefinitely behind statistical tricks or marketing slogans.

The two early studies not only support the explosive rise in demand for cancer drugs seen in Singapore, the United States, and Japan, as well as the persistent excess mortality, but also provide a scientific explanation for these trends. This is no longer a statistical anomaly, but the predictable, population-level consequence of biological mechanisms I have described in earlier articles — namely DNA contamination that induces genetic instability, and the IgG4 shift that suppresses immune vigilance.

The South Korean studies are scientific milestones: large-scale evidence that the largest — and Nobel Prize–endorsed — medical intervention in modern history is statistically associated with increased cancer incidence and weakened immune function. The elephant in the porcelain shop now has a scientific name and identifier.

Four Nations, One Verdict: The Outcome of the Experiment

The global pandemic narrative provided the perfect opportunity for the largest biological experiment in human history— not conducted in laboratories, but on living populations. Now, by the end of 2025, the statistics no longer lie. Four nations, four different social models, four distinct strategies — yet all point to the same undeniable biological consequences.

1. Bulgaria – The Control of Nature

A country whose people did not trust the system and largely stayed out of the experiment. After a natural wave of infection, the mortality curve returned to — and even fell below — pre-pandemic levels within two years. The biological system recovered. No lasting excess mortality, no mysterious waves of new diseases.

2. Singapore – The Laboratory-Precision Catastrophe

A digitally controlled society with 92% vaccination coverage, where technocratic order reigned supreme. The result: one of the highest excess mortality rates in the world, alongside an explosive rise in cancer and neurodegenerative diseases (ALS) in a nation with one of the most advanced healthcare systems on Earth. The biological system did not recover — it became a breeding ground for new, unknown disorders.

3. The United States – The Stalled Collapse

A technological superpower where the virus disappeared, but the excess deaths remained. The mortality curve became “stuck” above normal, especially among young, working-age adults. Sudden cardiac deaths and aggressive “turbo cancers” turned into mass phenomena. The biological system failed to return to equilibrium.

4. Japan – The Paradox of Disciplined Order

The world’s healthiest and most disciplined society, where 87% of the population was vaccinated, experienced record excess mortality and a silent epidemic of neurological degeneration. Japan’s case proves that even the best lifestyle and the highest level of health awareness cannot counteract the systemic effects of an artificial biological intervention.

The trend is not geographical, not economic — it is biological.

The only real difference lies in where, and to what extent, humanity interfered with the natural functioning of its own cells.

Nature Restores Itself — Artificial Systems Do Not

In Bulgaria, the order of nature prevailed: the epidemic ran its course, and the population’s biological system returned to equilibrium. In Singapore, Japan, the United States, and many other nations, however, a synthetic code was written into the system — a biological instruction that now appears to cause lasting dysregulation.

We can see that nature is capable of restoring itself when left undisturbed. An artificially modified system, on the other hand, seems unable to regain balance — or if it does, the price to be paid is far greater.

Legal and Ethical Disclaimer

This writing does not constitute medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical consultation.

The data and conclusions presented herein are based on publicly available sources and reflect the author’s own interpretation and opinion.

Its purpose is to encourage reflection and initiate dialogue about the consequences and long-term effects of health-related decisions.

Readers are responsible for drawing their own conclusions and should always consult a qualified physician regarding any medical concerns.