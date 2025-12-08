MAGYAR VERZIÓ IDE KATTINTVA OLVASHATÓ.

A new study from Israel — formerly Pfizer’s “world laboratory” — published on October 15 on the Gavin Publishers platform makes a striking claim: the foundational promises of the technology were false. The publication, authored by leading researchers from Bar-Ilan University, the Technion and Hillel Yaffe Medical Center (Detection of Pfizer-BioNTech Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Human Blood, Placenta and Semen), has put forward unequivocal molecular evidence.

Based on these findings, we must face a sobering truth: the current form of mRNA-based vaccination may represent a pharmacological and safety dead-end. The tragedy is that billions of people were ushered into this dead-end before the terrain had ever been properly mapped.

Who Is Sounding the Alarm? – Not “Conspiracy Theorists,” but the System’s Own Experts

Before diving into the shocking details of the data, we must clarify the credibility of the source. This study was not written by “anti-vaccine activists” in a basement. The authors are respected researchers from Israel’s most prestigious institutions:

Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern (PhD) Principal Investigator of the Scojen Institute for Synthetic Biology’s genomics and bioinformatics laboratory at the Dina Recanati School of Medicine, Reichman University. An internationally recognized expert with over one hundred publications in genomics, bioinformatics, and liquid biopsy.

Gideon Baum Researcher at the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine, Bar-Ilan University, with professional expertise in molecular diagnostic and analytical methods, particularly in cfDNA/cfRNA analyses.

Dr. Rinat Gabbay-Benziv Obstetrician-gynecologist and perinatologist at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, and faculty member at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. Crucially, she was a co-author of a 2021 Journal of Clinical Investigation study supporting the safety of administering the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine during pregnancy and demonstrating efficient placental transfer of antibodies.

The fact that the very same professional circle—which previously contributed to publications supporting the safety of vaccination during pregnancy—has now released findings that substantially challenge the key safety assumptions of the mRNA platform, in itself indicates something important: the weight of the new molecular evidence is so significant that it can no longer be dismissed, even within the mainstream academic sphere.

The Molecular Collapse of the “Safe and Effective” Narrative

The acceptance of the technology rested on three pillars. We were told that:

The mRNA rapidly degrades (a temporal constraint). The material remains at the injection site (a spatial constraint). The effect is limited to the vaccinated individual (a personal constraint).

The Israeli research team, using the most sensitive detection technology (Nested PCR), demonstrated that all three pillars have collapsed.

1. Loss of Temporal Control: Exposure Lasting Half a Year

One of the basic principles of pharmacology is that we must know how long an active substance remains in the body. The official narrative spoke of “a few days.” In reality, we have lost temporal control over the technology. The genetic code delivered into the body survives for months, potentially forcing cells into continuous protein production, which may lead to chronic inflammation.

2. Loss of Spatial Control: No Boundaries

The idea that the material “stays in the arm” has now fully collapsed. The study demonstrated that the mRNA packaged in lipid nanoparticles spreads freely throughout the body, reaching even its most protected sites — the placenta and the testes. If a vaccine reaches the reproductive organs, this is not a side effect but a design flaw that could threaten the fertility of future generations.

3. The Disappearance of Personal Boundaries: Are the Unvaccinated at Risk Too?

The study’s most unsettling “black swan” event occurred in the unvaccinated control group. Although the researchers did not investigate the mechanism, the findings strongly raise the possibility of shedding (environmental transmission).

This is the point at which mRNA technology may run into a final dead-end. If it is confirmed that the active agent can spread uncontrollably through bodily fluids — saliva, semen, sweat — affecting even those who declined it, then the platform becomes ethically and epidemiologically unsustainable.

The Molecular Evidence in Black and White: The Study by the Numbers

In science, opinions may clash, but data are stubborn things. Here is the content of the “black box,” quantified:

Blood: Failure of Degradation

The researchers examined the presence of vaccine mRNA in blood over time:

0–100 days: 88% of samples tested positive.

100–200 days: 60% of samples remained positive.

Beyond 200 days: Even 6–7 months after vaccination, 50% of individuals still carried the vaccine’s genetic code in their bloodstream.

Placenta: Complete Breach of the Barrier

Among the pregnant women participating in the study:

Correlation: 100%.

In all 13 cases where mRNA was detected in the mother’s blood, it was also present in placental tissue. Wherever the mother was “infected” with the vaccine material, the fetal-protective barrier was as well.

Semen: Long-Term Contamination

Analysis of male samples demonstrated that the testes are not a protected zone:

Vaccine-specific mRNA was found in sperm not only days, but 168 days (5.5 months) after the last dose.

Since spermatogenesis takes about 74 days, this means multiple generations of sperm developed in a toxic mRNA environment.

Unvaccinated Control Group: Possible Evidence of “Shedding”

The most startling finding came from the “clean” control group:

Sample: 6 women who had never received a COVID vaccine.

Result: 3 of them (50%) tested positive for Pfizer-specific mRNA.

In two cases, the foreign genetic material was found not only in blood, but also in the placenta.

But Why Can’t We Finally Turn the Page? – The Silent Biological Aftermath and the Pharmaceutical Sleight of Hand Now in the Making

Many people ask the question: “Five years have passed. The pandemic is over, the restrictions are gone. Why are we still talking about this? Why can’t we just move on?”

The answer consists of two reasons that cut straight to the bone. One lies in the biological reality unfolding within our bodies, and the other in the strategic game unfolding above our heads.

1. The Biological Reality: The experiment is not over — only its phase has changed

Even though COVID no longer appears in the news, its biological consequences remain part of our lives today. mRNA technology is not a painkiller that clears from the body in six hours. It is a genetic-based intervention.

As this Israeli study demonstrated, the material persists for months, and in various parts of the body (heart, blood vessels, ovaries) it forces cells to produce a foreign protein.

This continuous, “background-running” programming can induce chronic autoimmune processes and immunosuppression (the weakening of the immune system).

The sudden emergence of turbo cancers, the inexplicable heart problems in young people, and the prolonged, recurring illnesses are not coincidences — they are potential consequences of this long-term biological stress.

This is why we cannot “move on”: the waves of the health catastrophe are only now reaching the shore.

2. The Strategic Threat: The “Trojan Horse” Swap

The other reason we must speak out now — louder than ever — is to protect our future.

We must understand what is unfolding on the global stage. In the United States, the once-unbreakable fortress surrounding traditional childhood vaccines has begun to crack.

Because of the loss of public trust, more and more people are starting to question the safety of the older technologies as well (live-virus and adjuvanted vaccines).

The pharmaceutical lobby can clearly see this and may already be preparing its escape route. The plan could be devilishly simple:

They may soon say: “Alright, you were right — the old vaccines were outdated and problematic. But here is the Nobel Prize–winning, clean, modern mRNA technology!”

The goal would be to replace the entire childhood vaccine portfolio with this new platform.

Yet this Israeli research shows precisely that such a shift would be from the frying pan into the fire — or rather, from the fire into the abyss.

We already know that traditional vaccines had their own side effects, but mRNA technology — with its uncontrolled biodistribution, its potential interference with the cell nucleus, and its proven impact on reproductive organs — could pose an even more severe, more unpredictable, and far more widespread danger.

This is why we must demonstrate now, ahead of time, that this technology is fundamentally flawed.

If we do not prove today that mRNA is a biological dead-end, then tomorrow this platform will be used to replace the measles, mumps, and other childhood vaccines — and there will be no way back. So no, we are not “dwelling on the past.” We are protecting the future of our children from a false “miracle weapon.”

A Poetic Question to the Ivory Tower of Science

In the end, one quiet yet profoundly heavy question still hangs in the air.

How is it possible that a discovery of such magnitude — authored by professors from Israel’s most prestigious universities — did not explode on the front page of The Lancet or Nature, but had to emerge on the pages of a far less prominent publisher (Gavin Publishers)?

Was there something wrong with the study’s methodology?

Hardly, given that the authors belong to the elite of their fields.

Or perhaps the issue is that in the “temples of science” today, the question is no longer what is true, but rather whose interests the truth harms?

When a result fundamentally shakes the perceived safety of the highest-revenue product in the history of the pharmaceutical industry, the gates of the “prestigious” journals suddenly slam shut.

It is a sad diagnosis of our era that in 2025, truth must slip in through the back door.

Conclusion: A Tragic Wrong Turn

This Israeli study stands as a tombstone inscription over the “safety” label of the mRNA platform. It has now been proven that mRNA packaged in lipid nanoparticles:

1. Does not degrade in time.

2. Does not stay in place.

3. Does not remain within the vaccinated individual.

When a technology breaks through every pharmacokinetic safety barrier, it is not “innovation” — it is a dangerous biological gamble.

The saddest part of this story is not the scientific failure itself — science has its dead ends. The tragedy is that this wrong turn was taken not in controlled laboratory conditions, but with billions of human beings, under coercion and wrapped in a false sense of safety.

According to the Israeli data, here at the end of 2025, a significant portion of humanity — the vaccinated and now the unvaccinated alike — may be living with a genetic material in their bodies that should never have escaped controlled environments.

We have reached the end of the dead-end road. The only remaining question is whether there is any chance of turning back.

POSTSCRIPT: The “404 Error” — Technical Glitch or the Machinery of Censorship?

Update — December 8, 2025

At the time of writing our article, the study was still freely accessible; however, by the time these lines were published, visitors clicking the referenced link on the Gavin Publishers website were greeted only with the message:

While technical errors can occur on the internet at any time, the timing — given the weight and global importance of the subject — inevitably raises questions.

Think about it: what could justify that a study authored by such respected Israeli experts — including Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern and Dr. Rinat Gabbay-Benziv — suddenly becomes unreachable?

If a study contains a professional or methodological error, the scientific protocol is a Retraction: the text remains online with a “Retracted” label and an explanation.

A “404 error,” by contrast, is often a tool of disappearance without a trace in the digital space.

This sudden — hopefully only temporary — disappearance paradoxically only increases the interest surrounding the material.

In science, insignificant mistakes are corrected; uncomfortable truths, however, often meet a far more uncertain fate.

But the internet does not forget. Since the study has already been archived, the facts cannot simply vanish, whatever the cause of the webpage’s removal may be.

The full study has been attached in PDF format to this article, and it can also be accessed and reviewed by anyone at the archived link below:

Original source: Detection of Pfizer-BioNTech Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Human Blood, Placenta and Semen, Gavin Publishers, 2025.